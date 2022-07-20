OnePlus confirms the launch date of the OnePlus 10T and OxygenOS 13

What you need to know

OnePlus has announced the date for the OnePlus 10T's announcement.

The next flagship device will be unveiled on August 3 along with OxygenOS 13.

OnePlus touts the latest version of OxygenOS for improvements to gaming, connectivity, and customization.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, OnePlus will return to an in-person launch for its next flagship phone of the year. The Chinese phone maker confirmed today that it will hold an event on August 3 for the OnePlus 10T unveiling.

As expected, the upcoming device will challenge the best Android phones available today by including Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood. OnePlus has also promised to take things a step further by "evolving the device’s upgrades beyond improvements to speed alone by leveraging new technologies to deliver key advancements to the OnePlus experience."

The company did not specify what that means, except for the chipset upgrade. The OnePlus 10T is the company's second-half flagship following the OnePlus 10 Pro that launched in March. Aesthetic-wise, the upcoming handset is expected to take after the Pro model in terms of design.

Alongside the OnePlus 10T, OnePlus will also unveil OxygenOS 13, its next-generation Android skin based on Android 13. It's expected to carry over a bunch of features from the previous iteration, including a selection of always-on displays and Zen Mode. It will also bring improved gaming, connectivity, and customization capabilities.

However, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said in a forum post (opens in new tab) that OxygenOS 13 will come first to the OnePlus 10 Pro, followed by the OnePlus 10T later this year.

The launch event will take place at Gotham Hall in New York City at 10 am Eastern Time. If you want to attend the event physically, OnePlus is selling tickets here (opens in new tab) for $25. Red Cable Club members can purchase tickets from today, plus a free pair of the Nord Buds and other giveaways. Otherwise, you'll be able to grab your pass on July 21 for the same price.