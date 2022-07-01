Leaked OnePlus 10T renders suggest a familiar OnePlus 10 Pro layout

What you need to know

OnePlus 10T is set to launch soon.

A reliable leaker shared some renders of the alleged device.

It looks fairly identical to the OnePlus 10 Pro flagship.

For the past couple of weeks, rumors have been spreading about a possible OnePlus 10T smartphone. The alleged device didn't have a predecessor because OnePlus chose to skip it last year. However, a new leak affirms that the OnePlus 10T is in the works and showcases its official-looking renders.

(Image credit: OnLeaks via Smartprix)

The leak comes from reliable tipster Steve H.McFly, widely known as OnLeaks, in collaboration with Smartprix. The alleged device looks identical to the OnePlus 10 Pro that launched early this year. Except, there are minor changes when it comes to design. While showcasing the 360-degree video of the alleged render, the report also shows differences between the flagship and the OnePlus 10T.

The 10T could see a tiny change in design for the camera module at the rear. On the OnePlus 10 Pro, we have a triple camera system and an LED flash that's disguised as a camera sensor, for aesthetics. The new renders suggest that the OnePlus 10T will have it too, but the camera positioning might change. The module will look slightly raised from the rear body and the frame instead of sitting flat from the flagship.

(Image credit: OnLeaks via Smartprix)

Another thing to notice on these renders is the Hesselbrand branding, which is nowhere to be seen. It isn't clear whether the device will retain the collaboration, but that feels unlikely.

On the front, unlike the flagship model that featured a curved screen, the alleged OnePlus 10T encloses a flat screen, which appears to be a welcome change for users who hate the curved edges on the screens. Also, the punch hole cutout of the OnePlus 10T on the screen likely appears to have moved to the center, a tiny variance from the OnePlus 10 Pro featured in the top left corner.

The other significant change is opting for a plastic chassis on the OnePlus 10T instead of metal from the OnePlus 10 Pro. Unlike the latter, it appears that OnePlus is omitting the alert slider on the 10T or shifting it to the other side. The report further showcases two colorways of the alleged 10T, likely featuring a green shade and a conventional black variant.

(Image credit: OnLeaks via Smartprix)

Aside from the renders, the OnePlus 10T is expected to run on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. The device is said to have an LTPO E4 AMOLED display measuring 6.7-inches and a Full HD+ resolution. As for optics, we can expect a 50MP primary rear camera next to a 16MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, the OnePlus 10T relies on a 32MP sensor for selfies.

Lastly, the device is expected to draw its power from a 4800mAh battery supporting 150W fast charging, which we've witnessed in the recent OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus Ace.

OnePlus hasn't shared any particular details of its devices launching soon. However, several reports are still emerging on the web, of which one is hinting at a possible OnePlus 10 launch. The other showcased a new leak, which details a new OnePlus 10RT device's camera specifications. There is another specifying a new OnePlus 10 Ultra model. Not to forget, the OnePlus Fold — is the first foldable smartphone expected to be shipping with Android 13.

That said, OnePlus had a great start this year with the launch of its flagship OnePlus 10 Pro. It instantly became one of the best Android phones released this year. Followed by the OnePlus 9RT launch in select regions, the same goes for devices like the OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus Nord N20 5G.