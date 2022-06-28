OnePlus 10RT reportedly in the works as camera specs leak

What you need to know

The OnePlus 10RT is the next expected smartphone to arrive later this year.

A new leak from a reliable tipster reveals its alleged camera specs.

It will supposedly feature a Sony IMX766 sensor to headline the triple camera system.

While we're still anticipating a possible OnePlus 10 launch, a new leak has emerged out of the blue, suggesting yet another OnePlus 10 series smartphone is on the way. The OnePlus 10RT is reportedly inbound and will likely feature a triple camera setup featuring Sony's flagship camera sensor.

Tipster Yogesh Brar, who recently shared alleged OnePlus 10 renders through his Twitter a while ago, has now come up with new information regarding a new OnePlus 10RT smartphone. The 10RT is supposedly the successor, as the name suggests, of the last year's OnePlus 9RT smartphone, which arrived in select regions.

In a recent tweet, Brar suggested the OnePlus 10RT (CPH2413) will have a triple rear camera system. It includes a flagship 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS, an 84.4-degree field of view, and an f/1.88 aperture. For those unaware, This is the same sensor found in the recent OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Ace.

OnePlus 10RT (CPH2413) Camera Specs✓Rear- 50MP (Sony IMX766), OIS, (f/1.88) (84.4°)- 8MP Ultra-wide (ƒ/2.25) (119.7°)- 2MP Macro (f/2.4) (88.8°)✓Front16MP (Samsung S5K3P9) (f/2.45) (82.3°), EISJune 28, 2022 See more

The tipster further suggests that there would be an 8MP ultrawide lens next to the flagship sensor with a 119.7-degree FoV and a 2MP macro sensor completing the setup. On the front, however, we will be able to find a 16MP Samsung S5K3P9 sensor featuring EIS, 82.3-degree FoV, and f/2.45 aperture.

Considering the tipster's credibility, it's likely that we may see the OnePlus 10RT sometime later this year; neither the tipster nor OnePlus have specified or confirmed anything about it.

Meanwhile, the predecessor, the OnePlus 9RT, turned out to be a decent phone in our review by Android Central's Harish Jonnalagadda. It positioned itself as a gaming phone with powerful hardware, bloat-free software, and specs nearly matching the flagship OnePlus 9.

While the base OnePlus 10 is nowhere to be seen, it will be interesting to see what the OnePlus 10RT has to offer. Who knows, it might emerge as worthy competition to some of the best Android phones when it allegedly launches later this year.