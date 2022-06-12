OnePlus 10 could slightly differ from the Pro model in one key area

What you need to know

A fresh set of leaked renders supposedly show the design of the OnePlus 10.

The leaked renders resemble the OnePlus 10 Pro, but the camera island appears to be slightly different.

The vanilla OnePlus 10 seems to have a flat screen, as opposed to the Pro model's curved display.

OnePlus' new direction for its smartphone brand may have led the company to cancel the vanilla version of its latest flagship phone, but it doesn't appear to have stopped leaks about the OnePlus 10.

The most recent one comes from leaker Yogesh Brar, who has a solid track record for smartphone leaks (via OnSiteGo (opens in new tab)). A new set of leaked renders purport to show the design of the unannounced OnePlus 10, suggesting a familiar design with minor differences from the OnePlus 10 Pro.

However, you'd be wise to take these renders with a grain of salt. That's because the renders are said to be based on an early prototype of the device rather than the usual CAD-based images. This implies that things could change in the final version, assuming OnePlus plans to release one.

Anyway, some aspects of the leak seem plausible. The back of the phone, for example, is identical to the OnePlus 10 Pro except for the larger camera island. As seen in the images below, the OnePlus 10 appears to borrow the Pro model's camera module and extend it all the way to the left and right edges.

You'll notice a slight difference in the front camera as well. The renders show a display with a cutout in the center for the selfie camera. The front shooter on the Pro variant, on the other hand, is located in the top-left corner.

OnePlus also appears to be ditching one of the unique hardware features of its smartphones since the OnePlus 2: the alert slider. According to Brar (opens in new tab), this is likely because OnePlus will limit this feature to its Pro models alongside OPPO's flagship phones moving forward. Nonetheless, the volume rocker and power button are located where they are typically found.

The front panel also appears flat versus the Pro version's curved display. However, given the company's similar approach for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, this isn't surprising.

As shady as the renders are, there are also doubts that OnePlus will ever release a vanilla version of its best Android phone. It's possible that the Chinese phone maker will instead introduce the cheaper version as the OnePlus 10T. Only time will tell.