The OnePlus V Fold could steal Samsung's foldable phone thunder in August

Samsung's next lineup of foldable phones may have some real competition from the rumored OnePlus V Fold.

The upcoming foldable model from OnePlus is tipped to be a premium device, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

OnePlus is said to launch its Galaxy Z Fold challenger sometime in August, the same month that Samsung will hold its next Unpacked event.

Ahead of Samsung's next big event in August, a massive rumor has surfaced claiming that OnePlus, too, is cooking up some surprise foldable phone announcements for the same month.

Courtesy of reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with MySmartPrice, we now have a better look at the upcoming OnePlus V Fold in the form of a new render accompanied by its supposed specs sheet. With its premium hardware and specs, the device appears to be gunning for Samsung's premium foldable phones.

According to the outlet, OnePlus is planning to take the wraps off the V Fold sometime in August, around the same time that Samsung will hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event, where the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and other devices are expected to make their debut.

Soooo #FutureSquad... Last week, I revealed the design of #OnePlus first foldable phone... Today, I'm back with its complete and final specs sheet!...😏On behalf of @mysmartprice 👉🏻 https://t.co/2yVnMO7YoL pic.twitter.com/W0yIlY1Ow8June 28, 2023 See more

The leak didn't specify any date for the OnePlus event, but in any case, it certainly seems fair to assume that OnePlus aims to steal Samsung’s limelight. Based on the new render and specs disclosed by @OnLeaks, the OnePlus Fold clearly has the Galaxy Z Fold 5 squarely in its sights. The phone will apparently have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC ticking inside it, paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Any foldable phone leak won't be complete without mentioning the display sizes, and the latest leak claims that we should expect a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED inner display and a 6.3-inch AMOLED outer screen. Both displays are supposedly capable of up to 120Hz refresh rates.

A 4,800mAh battery could keep the lights on, and 67W fast charging support is rumored to be in the pipeline. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 could stick to the 25W charging speeds of last year's models.

On the optics side of things, the phone is tipped to boast a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide shooter, and a 64MP telephoto camera. The inner screen is rumored to include a punch hole cutout for a 20MP selfie snapper, while the outer display could feature a 32MP camera in the same punch hole housing.

Whether or not OnePlus can steal the show, Samsung’s forthcoming event has many fans pumped for some bangers, with the expected unveiling of a plethora of Galaxy devices, including the next-generation Galaxy Watch 6 series as well as the next foldable Galaxy models.