October Prime Day Motorola deals have come early — score 40% OFF foldable phones, epic flagship discounts, and more

The next Prime Day — officially named Amazon Big Deal Days — kicks off on October 8th, but there are already a ton of Motorola deals ready for the taking.

Whether you want one of Motorola's classic budget devices or an innovative foldable, the iconic OEM has wasted no time in dropping major discounts on its smartphone lineup, and I've dropped a collection of my favorite offers below.

Keep reading to see those sweet, sweet savings, and keep an eye out for more October Prime Day deals as we approach the big sale. Not a Prime member yet? Well, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for folks who want to explore all of the benefits of Prime without paying a cent. It's up to you, but I'll be sure to mark any deals that are members-exclusive so you don't run into any surprises later.

Motorola deals

Motorola Razr Plus (2023) 256GB: $999.99 $599.99 at Amazon The Motorola Razr Plus (2023) was a nearly-perfect clamshell device when it came out last year, and while it's since been supplanted by a newer model, the 2023 Razr Plus continues to impress with its vibrant cover display, Snapdragon chipset, and versatile folding hinge. Grab the phone unlocked from Amazon and you'll save a whopping 40%, days before the next Prime Day kicks off.

Moto G Play (2023): $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon If you simply want a cheap, reliable phone, the Moto G Play (2023) is a solid choice, with great battery life and a rear fingerprint sensor straight out of the box. Right now, you can grab the phone for a mere $99.99 at Amazon, no strings attached. That's a 41% discount!

Motorola Razr Plus (2024) 256GB: $999.99 $899.99 at Amazon The latest foldable phone from the bright minds at Motorola, the Razr Plus (2024) is giving Samsung a run for its money with a powerful Snapdragon chip, two stunning displays, and upgraded cameras. Best of all, it's currently $100 off at Amazon.

Motorola Edge (2024) 256GB: $549.99 $449.99 at Amazon Complete with a gorgeous pOLED display, great battery life, and vegan leather finish, the Motorola Edge (2024) is a phone that looks and feels a lot more expensive than it is. A week before Amazon's big sale kicks off, the unlocked Edge (2024) is chilling with a nice $100 discount.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) 256GB: $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon Who says you need to spend a ton of cash to find a great stylus phone? Currently priced at just $349.99, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) boasts a vibrant 120Hz OLED display, wireless charging, reliable Snapdragon performance, and yes, a built-in stylus.

Motorola Razr (2023) 128GB: $699.99 $399.99 at Amazon If you want a foldable phone experience that doesn't break the bank, look no further than the Motorola Razr (2023). This clamshell device boasts a 144Hz display with a durable hinge and vegan leather finish, and it's currently a ridiculous 43% off at Amazon. Plus, I'm simply obsessed with the Cherry Blossom colorway.