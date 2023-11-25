I've waited all year to buy this underrated phone, and Black Friday just made it possible

I've reviewed a lot of Motorola phones this year, and for the most part, I've enjoyed nearly everyone I've played with. However, there's one phone I didn't get to review, and that's the Motorola Edge Plus (2023). I kick myself for not reviewing it, and I've been dying to get my hands on this phone all year, but thanks to Motorola's Black Friday deal, the phone is nearly within my grasp!

The Motorola Edge Plus (2023) normally retails for $799, which is about what you'd pay for some of the best Android phones. That's actually a pretty good price for a phone of this caliber, but the new Black Friday price is really too good to pass up (especially for a cheapskate like me), slashing the price by $200 and bringing the price tag down to $599. That's less than you'd pay for a Pixel 8.

Motorola Edge Plus (2023): $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon The Motorola Edge Plus (2023) is probably the best-looking smartphone of 2023, with a sleek matte finish and curved, nearly bezel-less OLED display. With this phone, you get a great 50MP triple camera system, a whopping 512GB of storage, and fantastic performance with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. All this will cost you less than a Pixel 8 on Black Friday. Price comparison: Best Buy - $599.99

Not only does the Edge Plus have a big, gorgeous display, but the overall design is super classy, with a soft matte finish on the back that I love staring at as much as I love touching it. Performance is top-notch thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and the main 50MP camera also takes very well-balanced shots in various lighting conditions, with some cool software features to go with it, like Horizon Lock.

My coworker Nick Sutrich and some colleagues/friends from other sites gush over how good of a phone this is, and it makes me feel like I'm missing out on something great. After all, the previous Edge model wasn't anything to run home about, so no one expected the Edge Plus 2023 to be as good as it is.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Motorola isn't particularly known for making compelling flagship phones, but this year, the company has proven that it hasn't lost its mojo. I've been rocking the Motorola Razr Plus since it launched, but that hasn't stopped me from wanting to get my hands on this more conventional phone, and the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) is the only one that has really caught my attention this year.

Don't miss out on this very good and very underrated phone just because everyone else you know has a Galaxy or Pixel. You can also just spend an extra $100 to grab the most compelling flip phone of the year or check out some of the other Motorola Black Friday deals.