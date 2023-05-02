Motorola's Horizon Lock is the coolest camera feature I've seen in YEARS

Recently, I had the opportunity to go to Motorola's headquarters in Chicago and see a bunch of cool things. While I can't talk about all of them just yet, I am allowed to discuss the new Motorola Edge+ (2023) (opens in new tab) and, more specifically, the absolutely incredible camera features the phone is launching with.

Horizon Lock is a new video recording stabilization method that uses both standard and ultra-wide cameras — plus some serious AI magic — to fuse together a video that doesn't tilt or roll when you do. It locks the horizon on the horizon line and doesn't let it move an inch even when you turn the phone completely upside down.

As a person who has been reviewing phones the best Android phones (opens in new tab) for well over a decade now, it certainly comes as a surprise that Motorola would be the company to introduce a feature that debuted on the GoPro 11 some months ago. Typically, I would have expected this kind of AI wizardry from Google or maybe even Samsung.

Here, let my video of the feature speak for itself:

Now, sure, this isn't a feature you'd use every day, and it doesn't make sense to use it when recording your kid's birthday party (or does it?) but, when you do need it, boy will it ever come in handy.

Being a hands-on event, I didn't get to spend more than a few minutes playing around with the feature so I don't know its limitations just yet. I'll have to save that for the review sometime in the future but, for now, I can safely say that Motorola has a winning feature that'll blow your mind if you get the chance to use this phone.