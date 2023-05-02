The new Motorola Edge Plus (2023) is a sleek and sexy flagship priced at just $799

What you need to know

Motorola launches its latest flagship, the Edge+ (2023) in the United States.

The phone features a triple camera setup with two 50MP sensors, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a 5100mAh battery with 68W fast charging.

Motorola is supporting the phone with three OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

The phone goes on sale in the U.S. on May 25, but preorder starts on May 19.

Motorola may be known for its budget phones, but the company's 2023 flagship lineup isn't anything to sneeze at, and the new Edge+ (2023) proves it. Coming off the heels of the Lenovo ThinkPhone launch, Motorola is launching the more consumer-centric Edge+ model in North America, with a host of flagship specs and features at a pretty attractive price of $799.

But the price isn't the only attractive thing about the Motorola Edge+ (2023). The phone is built using a "velvet anti-glare glass inlay" on the back that gives it a beautiful frosted look, while the front 6.67-inch display is "virtually borderless," thanks to the curved panel.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The display is a Full HD+ pOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, meaning it'll be great for mobile gamers, particularly thanks to the dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support. The display is also covered in Gorilla Glass Victus to protect from drops, while the phone itself is IP68 rated for additional protection against water and dust.

The Edge+ (2023) is the latest phone to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which has impressed us so far in the 2023 flagships we've tested. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of USF 4.0 storage.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Imaging also sounds pretty impressive, with a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and "all-pixel focus," another 50MP sensor for ultrawide and macro shots, and a 12MP 2x "portrait" camera. The phone is capable of capturing 8K 30fps video, 4K at 60fps, or 4K HDR10+ at 30fps, and also includes other imaging features such as Night Vision and Auto Focus Tracking.

There's also a neat Horizon Lock Stabilization feature that lets you capture ultra-stabilized video that's locked to the horizon, which is perfect for users who enjoy outdoor sports like skiing.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

For power, Motorola stuffed a 5100mAh battery into the phone. Unfortunately, you won't find 125W charging like on the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, but the 68W wired charging should be plenty fast. Wireless charging tops out at 15W, and 5W reverse-wireless charging is included.

The phone runs Android 13 out of the box, and Motorola says it will receive three OS upgrades and four years of security updates, closely matching similar software promises on many of the best Android phones. The phone also supports Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E (Wi-Fi 7 ready), NFC, and the company's Ready For desktop experience.

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) will be available for preorder in the United States on May 19 and goes on sale on May 25 through Motorola.com, Amazon, and Best Buy. Boost Infinite and Boost Mobile customers will get first dibs on the phone starting on May 9.

In addition to the Motorola Edge+ (2023), the company also launched its latest 2023 Moto G Stylus and Moto G 5G models.