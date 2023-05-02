Motorola launches the 2023 Moto G Stylus and Moto G 5G, starting at $199

What you need to know

Motorola launched the new Moto G 5G (2023) with a Snapdragon chipset, 120Hz display, and 5000mAh battery.

The new Moto G Stylus (2023) features a 90Hz display, 50MP chipset, and 50MP camera.

The Moto G Stylus starts at $199 and the Moto G 5G starts at $249.

Motorola has two new budget smartphones coming to North America, a sequel to the Moto G 5G and the latest in the Stylus lineup. The phones offer a similar look that matches Motorola's 2023 design language and will be available in May, starting at $249 and $199, respectively.

The new Moto G 5G (2023) offers a few upgrades over its predecessor, and while there are a few downgrades as well, it seems the phone will still provide plenty of value given its cheaper price tag. It's possible this could be one of 2023's best Android phones under $300, but we'll have to test it out before we can add it to the list.

The 6.5-inch LDC is still just an HD+ panel, but it's been upgraded to a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor coupled with a macro camera. An 8MP camera sits at the front.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Unlike the Moto G 5G (2022), which was powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, the new 2023 model comes with Snapdragon inside. The Snapdragon 480+ chip is coupled with 4GB of RAM, but unfortunately, it looks like a 6GB variant isn't available. There are also only 64GB or 128GB storage options, unlike last year's model, which skipped the 128GB model for a larger 256GB option.

The 5000mAh battery should keep the phone going for up to two days on a single charge, and wired charging is slightly faster at 15W.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Given the downgrades, it's not surprising that the phone is being offered at a much cheaper price point than its $400 predecessor. However, if it's anything like the previous model, it should still provide a decent experience for anyone looking for a relatively cheap 5G smartphone.

As for the Moto G Stylus (2023), you won't find 5G here, with the MediaTek Helio G85 only supporting LTE connectivity. However, we expect Motorola may offer a 5G version of the phone at some point this year, as the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) was one of our favorite phones last year.

You'll find the same size HD+ display (90Hz) as the Moto G 5G (2023), the same RAM and memory setup, and the same battery specs. Both phones also run Android 13, come with stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, and lack NFC.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The cameras on the back of the Moto G Stylus (2023) consist of a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary macro camera, with an 8MP selfie camera on the front. Of course, the built-in stylus gives users extra productivity features for note-taking, doodling, and more.

The Moto G Stylus (2023) will be available first through Motorola.com, Best Buy, and Amazon starting on May 5, with carriers such as Cricket and Straight Talk grabbing the phone in the coming months. It will come in two colors, Midnight Blue or Glam Pink. The Moto G 5G (2023) will be available later this month on May 25 through the same retailers and later through select carriers, including T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Google Fi.

The company also launched the new Motorola Edge+ (2023), a flagship that will also be available in May.