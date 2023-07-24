How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: what deals can you expect?

It's less than two days before Samsung Unpacked officially kicks off, and we're here to tell you all about early deals so you can be first in line to buy one of the new Galaxy phones.

One of the biggest announcement events of the year, Samsung Unpacked is scheduled to begin this Wednesday, July 26th, at 7am ET. If our predictions are correct, we'll be getting a look at a slew of highly-anticipated devices, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Watch 6, and yes, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. This particular device has some big shoes to fill, as the Z Flip 4 was an absolute triumph in the world of foldable phones, packing flagship-level performance into an elegant yet practical clamshell device.

But how can you preorder the Z Flip 5 once it's announced? What are the specs going to look like? Of course, nearly everything on this page is speculation, but we're going to use our years of experience — alongside a bounty of reputable leaks and rumors — to answer all of your questions so you're ready when the Z Flip 5 gets unveiled.

Save $50 on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, no payment required Before we start on our predictions, it's important to mention that Samsung will hook you up with a $50 credit when you sign up for their Galaxy Reserve program. This cash can be used on the preorder of any upcoming Galaxy device. All they need is your name and email address. There's no payment required today and you're under no obligation if you decide you no longer want to place an order. In other words, it's basically free money. The only catch is that the promotion expires once Unpacked begins, so don't wait.

Deals we expect

Like we mentioned above, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 hasn't officially been announced yet and the deals below are pure speculation. That being said, we've been doing this a long time, and we can give you a pretty good idea of what to expect when it comes to preorder opportunities.

Check back after Samsung Unpacked is over and see if we were correct with our predictions, plus we'll share any new offers that we didn't expect.

Samsung Naturally, Samsung will be one of the first retailers to launch a preorder deal for the Z Flip 5 once Unpacked is over. In the past, these offers have appeared in the form of enhanced trade-in opportunities, plus there's always a chance for instant credit, storage upgrades, and exclusive color options. Recommended if you like: trade-in offers, memory upgrades, exclusive colors

Verizon If past launches are any indication, you can expect the Z Flip 5 to go on sale at Verizon almost immediately once the event wraps up on Wednesday. The carrier will probably offer some free memory upgrades with new devices, plus it's likely you'll be eligible to receive a big discount if you upgrade your wireless service or trade in an old or broken device. Recommended if you like: updating your wireless service, trading in old phones

AT&T Not one to be outdone by the competition, AT&T will probably be offering some similar deals to Verizon. Expect trade-in opportunities plus major savings if you're willing to add a line on an eligible unlimited plan. Since the Z Flip 5 is rumored to retail for $999.99, some of these discounts could put a major dent into the price of the phone. Recommended if you like: trade-in deals, updating your wireless service

What you need to know

How much will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cost?

We're pretty confident that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a starting price of $999.99 in the United States. Not only is this what rumors and leaks have indicated, but it's also the same price that the Z Flip 3 and Z Flip 4 were given when they were first revealed back in the day.

It is worth noting that the foldable space is a bit more crowded with great clamshell phones than it was a year ago (I'm looking at you, Motorola Razr Plus) but we don't expect this to have a major impact on the price of the phone. It might mean, however, that deals on all foldable devices will become more common.

What are the specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5?

It's pretty likely that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, the same chip that powers the excellent S23 series. That includes the S23 Ultra, which is arguably the most powerful phone on the market today.

Thinking back on the Z Flip 4, you'll also probably get a pair of vibrant AMOLED displays on the inside and outside of the new phone, plus some flagship-level camera tech. Leaks have also been saying that the Z Flip 5 will have a 3,700mAh battery, which is a bit smaller than we expected, but the efficient processor should help a bit on that front.

Of course, the main selling point of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be its folding screen. We've heard that both the Z Fold 5 and the Flip will be adopting the new waterdrop hinge approach, which should give the phones some added durability and allow them to actually fold flat.

All in all, it seems like the Z Flip 5 is setting up to be one of the best Android phones of the year, but we'll need to get our hands on one before we know for sure.

When is Samsung Unpacked?

Samsung Unpacked is scheduled to begin Wednesday, July 26, at 4 am PT / 7 am ET / 12 pm BST / 8 pm KST. The event is being held at the company's home base of Seoul, South Korea, hence the early start time.

You'll be able to stream the event live on YouTube and the official Samsung site, but if you're not an early bird, it will be recorded for later viewing. Here at Android Central, we'll also be keeping track of all the exciting news in a live blog, so keep your eyes peeled for that.