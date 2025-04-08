Samsung just quietly dropped one of the best Galaxy Z Flip 6 deals I've seen all year — score up to $750 OFF the top-rated foldable

Samsung's newest foldable phones are likely to be revealed in just a couple of months, but if you don't want to wait, now is an excellent time to find awesome Galaxy Z Flip 6 deals. Buy the clamshell device directly from the source, for instance, and you'll be eligible for up to $750 of trade-in credit today. That could knock the price of the phone down to only $349.99!

Of course, not everyone is going to be eligible for the max amount of credit, so you can also skip the trade-in process altogether and score a $150 discount when you buy the top-rated flip phone, a straight price drop that matches the current offers from Amazon and Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 256GB: $1,099.99 From $349.99 with trade-in | $949.99 without Easily one of the best foldable phones on the market today, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a versatile device with a powerful Snapdragon chipset, pocketable form factor, and seven-year software promise. Buy the phone at Samsung today and you'll be eligible for up to $750 of trade-in credit or $150 off if you select No Trade-in. You'll also get access to a few exclusive color variants that you can't find anywhere else!

While we wait for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 to arrive later this year, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is one of the best clamshell-style phones that money can buy, coming complete with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, two vibrant AMOLED displays, and all of the latest Gemini and Galaxy AI software features. You'll also get seven years of OS/security updates guaranteed, and as we note in our 4/5-star review, a nearly-invisible display crease.

If you're interested in going the trade-in route with this deal, it's worth noting that Samsung is being pretty generous with the old or broken phones that it accepts. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 will get you the max $750 off, while older phones dating back to the Galaxy S22 Ultra will land you a stellar $500 discount. Buying from Samsung also gets you a few free entertainment services, such as six months of SiriusXM, three months of Peacock Premium, and more.

Again, if you prefer using the latest and greatest technology, I'd probably wait to see what preorder deals are announced when the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is revealed (presumably in July or August). But if you simply want an awesome flip phone ASAP, this Samsung deal presents a unique opportunity.