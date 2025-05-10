The latest Google Pixel 9 deal from Amazon UK gives you a FREE pair of Pixel Buds Pro 2

Amazon just launched a surprise Tech Week sale for shoppers in the UK, and while there's no shortage of great discounts to explore across the site, one Google Pixel 9 deal in particular deserves some attention. Order the phone through the retailer today and you'll score £100 off AND a free pair of Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds, resulting in over £300 of bundle savings.

If you're trying to immerse yourself in the Pixel ecosystem, this is pretty much the ideal place to start. One of our favorite Android phones joining forces with some of the best wireless earbuds around? Sign me up.

Google Pixel 9 128GB: £799 £699, plus FREE pair of Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 at Amazon UK Buy the base model Google Pixel 9 at Amazon UK before Tech Week ends and you'll receive £100 off the phone along with a free pair of Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds. Amazon will even throw in 60 days of Audible for free, no strings attached.

Although it often gets overshadowed by its more-expensive "Pro" siblings, the Google Pixel 9 remains one of the best compact Android phones available today, coming complete with a vibrant 6.3-inch AMOLED display, 12GB of RAM, and powered by the highly-efficient Tensor G4 processor. Like other Pixel phones, you'll also enjoy all of the latest AI-powered software features and seven years of OS/security upgrades guaranteed. As we argued in our 4/5-star review, why upgrade to a Pro phone when the more-affordable Pixel 9 is this good?

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are no slouch either. Our top pick for the best wireless earbuds for Pixel users, the Pro 2 boast a well-rounded sound profile with customizable EQ settings and all of the premium features you could hope for, such as active noise cancellation, seamless Gemini AI integration, and up to 48 hours of battery life on a single charge. They're also considerably more comfortable than past generations, which is good news for folks who have used Pixel Buds in the past.

In other words, for £100 less than the phone's usual retail price, you can experience one of our favorite flagship phones AND some of the best wireless earbuds on the market today. Why wait for Prime Day? Tech Week has you covered.