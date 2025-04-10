The Google Pixel 9a just came out today, but what if I told you that one company is already offering it for nearly 80% off? Would you question its legitimacy? Ask if the product "fell off a truck" or something? I definitely would, but AT&T's Pixel 9a deal is as legit as they come.

Get the Google Pixel 9a for $2.99 a month with any unlimited plan. After 36 months of paying that price, the phone only ends up costing you $107.64. That's a HECK of a lot better than the $499 retail price of the Pixel 9a and makes it the single best Pixel 9a deal right now if you ask me.

The best part is you don't even have to wait for something like Prime Day to get this deal! To further sweeten the deal, AT&T is throwing in a free pair of the true wireless Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds, making us wonder if AT&T is actually trying to make any money at all this year.

Google Pixel 9a $499 at Amazon Get the same great processor as the more expensive Pixel 9 lineup, including the award-winning Pixel camera experience, seven years of promised software updates, and the best battery life of any Pixel phone to date, all at a rock-bottom price.

It's quite literally impossible to find a better phone for $107. The Google Pixel 9a not only packs the latest version of Android with nearly all the best Pixel features, but it also packs the same Tensor G4 processor as all the most expensive Pixel 9 phones. In short, that means Pixel flagship-level performance for a lot less money.

Be aware, though, that the Pixel 9a doesn't include all the same AI features that are in the more expensive Pixel phones because it has less RAM. That Gemini XXS model is still plenty capable, for sure, and will get you access to features like Call Screening and Best Take, as well as Gemini Live.

This year, Google has outfitted the Pixel 9a with an upgraded ultrawide lens that includes a new macro focus mode so you can take gorgeous up-close shots this Spring. We put the camera to the test in our Pixel 9a camera review, so you can get an idea of what to look forward to when your unit arrives.

Once you've secured the epic AT&T deal, take a look at the best Pixel 9a screen protectors and Pixel 9a cases to keep your investment protected. You won't lose much money if your phone breaks, thanks to this excellent deal, but it'll be hard to replace it at this same low price if that happens.