Google shows off the Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 in new teaser videos

What you need to know

Google has begun teasing its upcoming Pixel devices ahead of the launch event.

The teasers show off the first official look at the Pixel 8 and the Pixel Watch 2.

The Pixel Buds Pro will presumably arrive in a new colorway.

Google will launch its new Pixel devices on October 4.

Google has published its first teaser videos for the upcoming Pixel launch event. The first video, titled "The W8 is almost over," starts with the Google logo merging the two o's into the number eight. The video then cuts to very short glimpses of the upcoming products that we will see at the event.

The first device is presumably the Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro in what appears to be a new Porcelain colorway, while the second product is the upcoming Pixel Watch 2. While we've seen plenty of leaks and renders on the Pixel 8 series, we haven't seen much about the Pixel Watch 2. It seems it will look nearly identical to the original Pixel Watch, which isn't much of a surprise, although we only get to see one angle of the device.

Google also shows off the Pixel Buds Pro in what is likely a matching Porcelain colorway borrowed from the Pixel Fold. It's not until the end of the video that Google gives us a fuller look at the porcelain Pixel 8 Pro, with the "Google Pixel 8" moniker behind it.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

Aside from the brief looks at each product, the teaser doesn't reveal too much. We do get to see the temperature sensor on the Pixel 8 Pro, but the video doesn't show the front of the device, nor does it give us an idea of any Pixel Watch 2 design changes. Rumors suggest the smartwatch could be thinner with smaller bezels around the display.

The phones and smartwatches are also expected to be powered by newer chips, which we may hear more about at the event.

The second video (below) gives us a "sneak peek" at Google's upcoming smartphones. The video shows off the various angles of both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, at least from the back. The Pixel 8 is featured in a pinkish Rose color, while the Pro is again featured in Porcelain.

Both videos also reveal that preorders for these devices will start on October 4, the same day as the Pixel event. That means you have less than one month to get your wallets ready for some exciting new products from Google.

Aside from the actual devices, the launch will likely focus a lot on new and upcoming AI features, like the Audio Magic Eraser that was leaked in August. The product page for the Google Pixel 8 also suggests as much, although not too much else:

"Meet the new Pixel phones, featuring the most advanced Pixel cameras yet, and Google AI to help you do more, even faster."

The Pixel Watch 2 is also featured on the product page, but even less is revealed about the watch, aside from the fact that it will only work with Android 9.0 and above.