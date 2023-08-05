The Pixel Watch 2 is shaping up to be even better than we thought

What you need to know

New Pixel Watch 2 rumors claim Google is set to completely overhaul the company's next wearable.

Google is said to be using the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, providing better performance and efficiency.

It seems that the overall design will remain unchanged, and the Watch 2 will still come in just one size.

Now that the Pixel Fold has been released, Google is turning its focus to the devices that will be announced later this fall. Thanks to a new series of rumors from Android Authority, we may have a better idea of what to expect when it comes to the Pixel Watch 2.

The first major change expected to arrive with Google's next wearable is an upgraded processor. The company is said to be making the switch from Samsung's Exynos chip to the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1. This is the same SoC found in some of the best Android smartwatches, including the TicWatch Pro 5.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

This isn't the first we've heard of Google making the switch to Qualcomm for the Pixel Watch 2. However, by making this switch, the hope is that the Pixel Watch 2 will offer better performance and better efficiency. The latter part is the most exciting part, as one of the biggest complaints with the original Pixel Watch is subpar battery life.

It's also worth noting that Google is expected to use the W5 Gen 1 as opposed to the W5 Plus Gen 1. The only difference between the two comes down to the latter including a Qualcomm coprocessor. Google is likely to use a "custom coprocessor based on an NXP chip, similar to the first-generation Pixel Watch."

Speaking of battery life, it doesn't seem as though there will be much in the way of an upgrade of the physical cell. This rumor claims the Pixel Watch 2 will feature a 306mAh battery, compared to the 294mAh cell found in the current Pixel Watch. Google will be leaning heavily on the improvements offered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 to help provide better battery life.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Android Authority goes on to reveal that the Pixel Watch 2 could be equipped with an ultra-wideband (UWB) chip. Google first added its UWB API in Android back in late 2020, with the Pixel 6 Pro being the first Pixel phone to include the chip.

With ultra-wideband, the Pixel Watch 2 is said to be able to be used as a Digital Car Key, allowing you to unlock your car without needing to use your phone or a physical key. Additionally, the inclusion of UWB on this wearable could pay dividends as Google is expected to roll out a more robust Find My Device network.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Android Authority) Pixel Watch 2 watch face showing the hour and second hands (Image credit: Android Authority) Pixel Watch 2 watch face with bold analog design (Image credit: Android Authority)

One of the other primary complaints about the original Pixel Watch is its unsightly bezels, which Google attempts to hide with the various unique watch faces. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem as though we'll be getting a Galaxy Watch 6-like design, as the overall build is said to be remaining the same.

This means that the Pixel Watch 2 is likely to feature a 1.2-inch OLED display with a resolution of 384 x 384. However, it's said that Google will be opting for a "display sourced from Samsung Display instead of the Pixel Watch's BOE panel."

Besides the improvements to performance and efficiency, one of the most exciting new features is rumored to be seamless updates. This will come as part of the Wear OS 4 upgrade, based on Android 13, and will allow you to update your Pixel Watch 2 in the background without needing to leave your smartwatch connected to a charger and off of your wrist. If true, this would be a first for smartwatches, as it's something that's not even possible with the Apple Watch, let alone the latest Galaxy Watch 6 lineup.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Wear OS 4 was announced at Google I/O 2023, promising to bring a few other new features, such as improved battery life and Material You dynamic theming. It's also possible that Google makes it possible to transfer your watch to a new phone without needing to perform a factory reset.

Some of the other details leaked by Android Authority include three different model numbers while "being developed under two separate codenames." The third model could indicate that Google is set to launch the Pixel Watch 2 in India.

There's even a new "retail animation that will be shown on demo units of the Pixel Watch 2." This animation doesn't do much in the way of showing off any new features, but is just a bit playful and adds a nice touch.

Google is expected to introduce the Pixel Watch 2 alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro sometime later this year. While Google has yet to announce an event, we can surmise that the event will take place in either September or October, where the company will divulge the full details about the watch.