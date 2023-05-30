Pixel Watch 2 tipped to gain increased battery life thanks to a new chip

What you need to know

Pixel Watch 2 is rumored to gain an increased battery life thanks to a new internal chip.

The next watch may utilize a chip from Qualcomm's W5 series for wearables.

Unnamed sources suggest the Pixel Watch 2 may utilize the same bolstered health sensors as the Fitbit Sense 2.

More information is starting to reveal possible specs for Google's next iteration of the Pixel Watch. According to 9to5Google and its unnamed sources, the next smartwatch, possibly dubbed the Pixel Watch 2, could come packaged with a Qualcomm chip from the latest "W5" series. Allegedly, this change in the chip may benefit the Pixel Watch 2's overall battery life.

Per 9to5's sources, Google has apparently seen the new watch reach over a day's battery life even with the utilization of its always-on display function. It's been speculated the new watch could go nearly two days without needing a charge, considering a user is conscious of any battery-draining features. Currently, the Pixel Watch's battery life can go basically a day without its always-on display active. With it on, you'll need to slap it on the charger a couple of times throughout the day.

Furthermore, some additional enhancements for the Pixel Watch 2 may arrive as Google may look to upgrade its vital health sensors. Apparently, Google is interested in bringing the health sensors of the Pixel Watch 2 closer to the ones featured on last year's Fitbit Sense 2.

Potentially, the new watch would gain the ability to monitor a person's electrodermal activity (cEDA) for stress alongside a skin temperature sensor.

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

This second batch of rumors builds on some we heard earlier this month about the Pixel Watch 2. It was previously mentioned the next watch would gain a much stronger (and newer) chip and seeing as it may be a part of Qualcomm's latest W5 series, the Pixel Watch 2 may very well feature the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 as the basic variant is aimed more toward the Asian market.

We'll have to wait and see, however, if consumers would welcome an impressive chip upgrade like this as the first Pixel Watch features the years-old Samsung Exynos 9110.

While the Pixel Watch 2 may not change its design, perhaps its bezels will be a bit smaller, as previous leaks suggested. For now, we'll have to wait and see as the Pixel Watch 2 has been rumored to launch alongside the Pixel 8 series later this fall. Consumers may also find the new watch sporting Google's recently announced Wear OS 4, as well.