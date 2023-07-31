Feast your eyes on these leaked Pixel Watch 2 watch faces

What you need to know

The four new watch faces apparently launching with the Pixel Watch 2 are Accessible, Analog Bold, Arc, and Bold Digital.

However, they will not supposedly be made available on the first-generation Pixel smartwatch.

The watch faces will presumably come in various color options, these colors will bleed over into other UI elements with the Pixel Watch 2 being rumored to include dynamic theming.

Another wave of leaked images of the Pixel Watch 2 has been released, this time showing off the watch faces in more detail. The expected launch of the smartwatch is still a few months away, but it looks like we're getting a pretty good idea of what it's going to look like.

A new set of leaked images shared with Android Authority's Kamila Wojciechowska reveals Google's plan to release a bunch of exclusive watch faces for its upcoming Android smartwatch. As per the leak, the watch faces will be available in four configurations: Accessible, Arc, Bold Digital, and Analog Bold.

For starters, the Accessible watch face has a minimalist and plain design with easy-to-read fonts. If you own a first-generation Pixel Watch, you should be familiar with this watch face, as it shares a few design elements with existing ones.

The watch faces are simple and straightforward, with just the essentials like the time, date, and a few other complications. There are no flashy distractions, and you can check them out below.

It also looks like Google’s planning to offer a customizable watch face in the form of Arc. There are up to four complications available, with additional information around the ring.

This is a bit more complex than the other watch faces, as opposed to Accessible, with a total of six variants. The number of complications varies by variant, and you can choose whether to display the second hand.

On the other hand, Bold Digital and Analog Bold have overlapping numbers on each configuration in a digital and analog layout, respectively. The former is based on one of the lock screen clocks recently introduced to Pixel phones running Android 13. Meanwhile, Analog Bold includes a chunky hour hand and numbers, with various color options to choose from.

Each watch face will presumably feature a variety of colors, and the outlet claims that the Pixel Watch 2 will include Wear OS 4’s dynamic theming. This means that those colors will bleed over into other UI elements.

However, the report says that these watch faces will not be available for the original Pixel Watch.