What you need to know
- Google has introduced settings toggle for ultra-wideband on the Pixel 6 Pro.
- The update is part of Google's December 2021 update.
- UWB allows for more precise positioning, though it works only with devices that have compatible technology.
Google has quietly added new settings that allow you to toggle the Pixel 6 Pro's ultra-wideband capability on and off. This feature is part of Google's December 2021 update, though there aren't many use cases for it right now.
For starters, UWB allows a device to "identify the relative position of nearby devices" that support this wireless technology. That said, its application on Google's best Android phones is currently limited to the Nearby Share feature, which was upgraded following the December 2021 update. However, due to software bugs, that update is currently on hold.
UWB chips also power Google's digital car key feature, which started rolling out in December to select Android devices. However, the feature is currently limited to the Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21 series, and you need to own specific BMW models to be able to use it. The capability is future-proofed, nevertheless, so it'll be compatible with future devices down the road.
You can manage the hardware capability right now, as spotted by 9to5Google. If you want to access the UWB option, simply head over to the Settings app and then choose "Connection preferences" under the Connected devices section.
Google is expected to resume the December Pixel feature rollout later this month, so the UWB settings toggle will most likely become available to a broader set of users in the coming weeks.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE hands-on: Better late than never
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has remained the value king since its launch nearly a year and a half ago, but can its successor have the same success?
Jabra's new Elite 4 Active undercut the Galaxy Buds 2 with affordable ANC
Jabra launches its latest wireless earbuds with ANC and an ergonomic design ideal for fitness enthusiasts.
These are the best shows on HBO Max right now
HBO Max provides subscribers with access to both HBO classics and new Max originals, meaning there's tons of content to choose from. With that in mind, here's a selection of the best shows on HBO Max right now.
Best heavy duty cases for Google Pixel 6 in 2021
The Pixel 6 could last you half a decade, but that's only if you don't break it somewhere along the way. While thin cases can be sexy, rugged cases look much more handsome once you see how high a fall they can take while keeping your Pixel 6 safe.