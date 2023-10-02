New Google Pixel 8 leak offers a glimpse of its colorful cases

What you need to know

The protective cases for both the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will supposedly come in five color variants.

A new leak reveals that the vanilla model's official cases will come in Rose, Mint, Charcoal, Hazel, and Coral.

Meanwhile, the Coral case may also be available for the Pixel 8 Pro along with the Bay, Charcoal, Mint, and Porcelain cases.

Phone cases are usually made months before the phone itself is released. So, even though the Pixel 8 series isn't coming out until October 4, cases for the phones have already leaked in full online, giving us some clues about their colors.

A couple of marketing materials, presumably from Google, reveal the potential cases for the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, courtesy of prolific leaker Kamila Wojciechowska.

Pixel 8 official case pic.twitter.com/P1EKEAKoMGSeptember 30, 2023 See more

Beginning with the Pixel 8 case, the leak reveals five different color options: Rose, Mint, Charcoal, Hazel, and Coral. The Coral color, in particular, debuted on the Pixel 7a, and it's nice to see one make its way to Google's upcoming flagship Android phones.

Image 1 of 5 Google Pixel 8 Coral case (Image credit: Kamila Wojciechowska / X) Google Pixel 8 case in hazel (Image credit: Kamila Wojciechowska / X) Google Pixel 8 case in charcoal (Image credit: Kamila Wojciechowska / X) Google Pixel 8 case in mint green (Image credit: Kamila Wojciechowska / X) Google Pixel 8 case in rose color (Image credit: Kamila Wojciechowska / X)

Interestingly, the Pro variant shares the Coral case, which comes in a reddish/pink hue. Furthermore, the phone's official case may also come in Bay, Charcoal, Mint, and Porcelain colorways.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Kamila Wojciechowska / X) (Image credit: Kamila Wojciechowska / X) (Image credit: Kamila Wojciechowska / X) (Image credit: Kamila Wojciechowska / X)

Wojciechowska also claims that 42% of the plastic in these cases is recycled. The cases are also said to have a 75% recycled polycarbonate shell and 100% recycled aluminum buttons.

Needless to say, these case colors all but match the Pixel 8 colors that are expected to make their debut on October 4. If previous leaks are any indication, the Pixel 8 may come in Obsidian Black, Haze Grey, and Peony Rose. Meanwhile, the Pro model is apparently painted in Obsidian Black, Sky Blue, and Porcelain color schemes.

Case colors aside, recent leaks have spoiled everything we need to know about the Pixel 8 series, so much so that there's no mystery left. A few days ago, for example, a leaked promo video revealed the Pixel 8 Pro's new AI capabilities and camera specs.

Potential price increases were also mentioned in an official-looking document last week, implying that the Pixel 8 could be $100 more expensive than its predecessor. The next Made by Google event is only a few days away, so we'll find out soon if these leaks and rumors are accurate.