New leaked Pixel 8 images give us every color

New leaked images are revealing all the colors at our disposal for the Pixel 8 series.

Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro variants each come in three colors.

The Pixel 8 comes in Obsidian Black, Haze Grey, and Peony Rose, while the Pixel 8 Pro comes in Obsidian Black, Sky Blue, and Porcelain.

We’ve seen nearly everything there is to see about the Pixel 8 series . From what the phones look like to the launch date set for October 4, we know it all — or rather, almost all. Now, new leaked images have filled in the blanks for us with a complete view of all the colors available.

Google had previously shown us a glimpse into the colorways of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, even going as far as leaking the Pixel 8 Pro in a hardware simulator. But now, thanks to leaked renders shared by the folks at MySmartPrice , we’re getting a full look at all the colors at our disposal for the next iteration of Pixel devices.

Based on the renders, it looks like each variant will come in three distinct colors. The Pixel 8 seems to come in Obsidian (black), Haze (gray), and Peony (rose), while the Pixel 8 Pro looks like it will be available in Obsidian (black), Sky (blue), and Porcelain (off-white)

The Pixel 8 Pro’s colors are further emphasized by the device’s signature camera bar, which uses the pill and circle shape design previously seen in the Pixel 7 series and inspired by Google’s Material You.

The company has a history of brandishing its Pixel phones with unique colorways. The Pixel 8’s predecessor , for instance, sported interesting colors like Lemongrass (yellow), while the Pixel 6 donned distinctive colors like Sage (green). So, it’s no surprise that the Pixel 8 is following suit with more unique colors like Peony and Sky.