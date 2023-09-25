Leaked Google Pixel 8 promo reveals new AI capabilities, camera specs, and more

What you need to know

The launch of the Google Pixel 8 is more than a week away. While we await their release, a massive leak (or rather, multiple leaks) from a prolific leaker sheds some light on the exciting new AI features we can anticipate from the launch event on October 4.

The leak comes from Kamila Wojciechowska on X in collaboration with 91mobiles, wherein the tipster has shared an alleged promo video of Pixel 8 Pro revealing the camera and AI features.

why wait for the Google event when you can see it all now: check out the official promotional video for the Pixel 8 series I just published in collaboration with @91mobile! https://t.co/2ytaFIPSvSSeptember 23, 2023 See more

The video, which first starts showcasing the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, later emphasizes the new AI features that the Pixel 8 Pro is likely to incorporate. The video further explains that the Pixel 8 Pro supports Video boost mode and Night Sight for low-light scenarios during video recording.

The almost two-minute video further explains the Audio Magic Eraser feature that was previously leaked and shares an example of a guy playing an instrument in a noisy environment, which is optimized later by hitting the audio eraser button.

It later showcases examples of shots taken using Real Tone, Astrophotography, Super Res Zoom, Macro shots, and the popular Magic Editor shots, which were first demonstrated at a Google I/O event early this year. One interesting scenario shows an image of a family on a moving carousel, where Pixel 8 Pro manages to take multiple shots in the frame and provides the ability to choose the correct face in the shot for multiple people, which looks incredible, to say the least.

The Pixel 8 Pro will also have more DSLR-like controls while taking shots, like choosing ISO focusing options, amongst others, something Android Central's Derrek Lee has been hoping to see come to the Pixel lineup. The promo video also highlights the benefits of Magic Editor, including the ability to change scenes like changing the sky, moving the objects captured, and utilizing the Magic Eraser tool.

Lastly, the video further confirms the Tensor G3 chipset next to Titan M2 for security and highlights the things that are included in the package, such as Safety Check, Call Screen, and more.

Beyond that, 91Mobiles reveals likely camera specs for the Pixel 8 series, which appear to be roughly in line with the Pixel 7 series, although newer sensors may be in tow, at least for the primary cameras. For the Pixel 8, we may get a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera, both of which may support autofocus. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro is said to have a 50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP 5x telephoto camera. Both phones may sport 10.5MP selfie cameras, but the 8 Pro will apparently support autofocus.

We expect to learn more about the Pixel 8 series at next week's launch event, which should also include the new Pixel Watch 2.