Pixel 8 leak suggest price increases are likely

What you need to know

An official-looking document spoils the price hike for the Pixel 8, which could arrive at $699, a hundred dollars steeper than its predecessor.

The Pixel 8 Pro is allegedly arriving at the same $899 price as last year, and likely for the 128GB storage variant.

It's also suggested that prices will increase for both models and the Pixel Watch 2 in the U.K.

A spec sheet compares some of the differences between the Pixel 8 and Pixel 7 series.

Anticipation continues to rise regarding Google's upcoming phone series, and now the word is spreading about its potential pricing come launch day.

Prominent X leaker Kamila Wojciechowska posted the alleged pricing of the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. From the pretty official-looking sheet (marked with "do not distribute" to boot), the Pro model appears to arrive at the same price as the Pixel 7 Pro at $899 in the U.S. However, the Pixel 8 seemingly jumps in price, potentially coming at $699 instead of $599 like its predecessor.

Subsequent responses between Android Central contributor Mishaal Rahman and Wojciechowska discussed the possible storage capacity of the Pixel 8 Pro at the price the leaked document shows. It's assumed that the device listed is the 128GB version, meaning the device's price is unchanged for the baseline model.

I wasn't really going to do this today, but someone claims they know the prices of the Pixel 8 series in the US, which isn't really true, so here it is-The Pixel 8 series pricing in the US from the most credible source there is - Google themselves. pic.twitter.com/t0dv4YtMl5September 24, 2023 See more

The leaked pricing is interesting, considering there was a rumor a couple of months ago that somewhat echoes what we're seeing now. It was previously suggested the base 128GB Pixel 8 would launch at $649 while the higher-end 256GB version would see a $699 price. However, it seems the price may be going up more than anticipated for the base model.

Additionally, a follow-up rumor by Roland Quandt on X suggests possible pricing in the U.K. The Pixel 8 could arrive with a £699 starting price, while the Pixel 8 Pro could start at £999, a £150 increase over last year's 7 Pro. The tipster mentioned the Pixel Watch 2, as well, stating the new smartwatch could arrive for £349.

Aside from pricing, the sheet gives us a good look at how the Pixel 8 compares to its predecessor. For instance, the standard model will receive an improved display with up to 120Hz, versus the 90Hz on the Pixel 7. The Pixel 8 Pro will apparently support variable refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz, whereas the 7 Pro only supports 10Hz to 120Hz.

This leaked comparison sheet for the Pixel 8 series seemingly dismantles some previous camera upgrade rumors. Speculation sided with the possibility of the 8 Pro arriving with a 64MP ultra wide-angle camera, replacing the 12MP version on last year's version. The leaks are now showing a reduced upgrade, with the device's lens sitting at 48MP instead. This sits in line with the full spec sheet that was leaked on Monday.

Macro Focus has appeared for the vanilla Pixel 8, as well, which was not available on the Pixel 7. Let's also not forget that the Pixel 8 will likely arrive with a slightly smaller and brighter display.

Google's fall event is only a week and some change away as the company has set an October 4 date for the launch. It'll be then that we learn in full about the Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2.