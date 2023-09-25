The upcoming Pixel 8 series may get a whopping seven years of updates

What you need to know

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro specifications leak ahead of next week's launch.

Both models equip the new Tensor G3 SoC and Titan M2 security chip.

The new devices will likely get seven years of updates, which may include security patches, feature drops, and more.

Pixel 8 leaks are ramping up as the debut draws closer, and now we have a full spec list and an exciting look at Google's new update policy for the devices.

The latest leak comes from Kamila Wojciechowska on X and in partnership with 91mobiles. It reveals the full list of specifications of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro — thanks to Wojciechowska's possession of Google Store images alongside the full spec list.

The images and spec list give us a good look at some exciting upgrades we can expect from the Pixel 8 series.

One highlight from the spec list is that the Pixel 8 series will receive at least seven years of updates. This is a significant bump from the predecessor Pixel 7 series, which featured only five years of updates, including feature and security updates. That said, we expect it will receive fewer OS upgrades (perhaps five or six), while the remaining year(s) will focus on security patches and feature drops.

It was previously speculated that Google was looking to exceed Samsung's update policy and match that of the Apple iPhone, which is known for its excellent software support. With Tensor G3 on the Pixel 8, Google may finally be able to make that happen.

As for the specs, the Pixel 8 will apparently have a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, up from the 90Hz panel on previous models. The Pro model, on the other hand, will feature a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with 1344 x 2992 resolution. It has an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. These displays support 2,000 nits of peak brightness or more, meaning using these displays in brighter environments shouldn't be a problem.

Both devices come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the cover glass (2nd gen Victus for Pixel 8 Pro). The Pixel 8 opts for Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose colorways, whereas the Pro variant will have Obsidian, Porcelain, and Bay color options, which is roughly in line with the previously leaked color options.

Pixel 8 Pro will have a significantly larger battery (5050mAh) over its smaller sibling, Pixel 8 (which will have 4575mAh). They support up to 30W fast charging, which isn't exactly the fastest among the best Android phones available today, but Google (like Samsung) isn't known to push the envelope here. Additionally, both will have wireless charging support.

Underneath, both devices will have Tensor G3 backed with Titan M2 security coprocessor. The Pixel 8 will start with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Pixel 8 Pro equips 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB or 1TB onboard storage (depending on the regions it releases in).

For optics, the leaked Google Store images reveal the Pixel 8 Pro comes with a 50MP primary camera, aided by a 48MP ultra-wide camera and another 48MP telephoto camera. On the front, the device settles with a 10.5MP selfie camera. The images also show off some of the expected new AI features on the Pro, like Best Take and manual photo controls.

The other highlights of the Pixel 8 models include support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, and NFC. The Pro will also have UWB (ultra-wideband chip) for accurate ranging and spatial orientation. Both devices are equipped with stereo speakers and feature noise suppression and Spatial Audio support.

While we already know the devices will launch on October 4, immediately followed by preorders, tipster Wojciechowska has shared a striking deal that Google will likely announce during the launch event. Preordering the Pixel 8 Pro will get the Pixel Watch 2 (also getting announced at the launch event) for free, although the offer will likely be limited to certain regions.