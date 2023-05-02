Google teases the Pixel 7a launch as press materials leak

What you need to know

Google officially teases the Pixel 7a launch in India.

The Pixel 7a is set to launch commercially right after the upcoming Google I/O event.

The device gets a launch date set for May 11 on Flipkart.

The eagerly awaited Google Pixel 7a smartphone is expected to be unveiled at Google I/O 2023. The next mid-range smartphone is likely to be presented on the first day of the keynote, even though the event lasts a few days.

According to a Google India tweet, the Pixel 7a is slated to be available on May 11 in the Indian market. The company shared an announcement poster of the Pixel 7a, revealing the launch date next to its commercial availability on Flipkart. This Walmart-owned e-commerce site is known to exclusively launch Pixel devices for the Indian market.

The poster shares a glimpse of “the latest phone engineered by Google” in the recently leaked blue hue color and reveals the launch slated for May 11. It means the device will likely be offered to consumers for purchase (or at least for preorder) right after the Google I/O unveil on May 10. This is relatively earlier than the predecessor Pixel 6a, launched in India in late July last year.

Previous rumors indicate that the Pixel 7a will be available for purchase on May 10, while in-store availability may be on May 11.

Reliable tipster Abhishek Yadav further mentions that the alleged Pixel 7a is again expected to be priced above ₹40,000. The Pixel 6a was sold for ₹43,999 at launch, which was criticized by Android Central's Harish Jonnalagadda as it was considered out of reach compared to other mid-range smartphones in India, which offered more of the same value for less.

A price increase is likely to be witnessed in the global markets, including the U.S., as the device could cost $50 more than the predecessor making at $499. However, based on the leaked specs and marketing materials, the price increase may be justified.

Corroborating earlier specifications leaks, consumers will apparently get a 90Hz refresh rate display, an upgraded rear camera featuring a 64MP primary sensor, the Tensor G2, which debuted with the Pixel 7 series, a slightly bigger 4400mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

Additionally, the Pixel 7a is also the first Pixel A series device to feature wireless charging support, and Face Unlock will also be included. Lastly, new beautiful-looking colorways, blue and coral, are expected to be in the pipeline during the launch alongside the traditional color options.

With the new launch date tease, it is safe to assume the earlier reports regarding the early release of the Pixel 7a are accurate for certain regions, such as India and other countries that will receive the device.