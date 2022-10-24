Early Black Friday deal — save up to $400 on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Best Buy

Once again, Best Buy is ramping up the pre-holiday madness with an early Black Friday deal that slashes up to $400 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 when you purchase and activate the phone through their site. No trade-in is required and there are no strings attached.

The deal is only available until November 6th and only for the 512GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Activate the phone at Best Buy through Verizon and you'll get $400 in savings; any other carrier and you're looking at a still-very-nice $350 off. Not too shabby for one of the most cutting-edge smartphones on the market! To make the deal even sweeter, Best Buy is throwing in a free $100 e-gift card that you can use to buy loads of stuff on their website.

With a standard retail price of around $1,919 for the 512GB version, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is far from cheap. But think about it this way: with the Fold 4, you're not just getting a smartphone. You're getting a device with the versatility of a tablet, the power of a laptop, and the features of a great Android phone. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 boasts flagship-quality cameras, a stunning AMOLED 120Hz foldable display, and enough battery life to easily last over a day on a single charge. That's not even counting the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that makes multi-tasking an absolute breeze. The phone has only been out since August, so we're not seeing a ton of straightforward Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals just yet, which is one more reason why this offer from Best Buy shouldn't go unnoticed.

Best Buy Black Friday deal of the day — save up to $400 on the Z Fold 4 with activation

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 512GB: Save up to $400 with activation, plus a free $100 gift card (opens in new tab) Until November 4th, if you activate a 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Best Buy, the retailer will instantly give you up to $400 off (depending on the carrier), and throw in a $100 gift card as an additional thanks for your business. It's as simple as that!

Now that you've saved a ton of cash on the Z Fold 4, consider protecting your new device with one of the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases!