Early Black Friday deal — save up to $400 on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Best Buy
They'll even throw in a free $100 gift card, just for kicks.
Once again, Best Buy is ramping up the pre-holiday madness with an early Black Friday deal that slashes up to $400 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 when you purchase and activate the phone through their site. No trade-in is required and there are no strings attached.
The deal is only available until November 6th and only for the 512GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Activate the phone at Best Buy through Verizon and you'll get $400 in savings; any other carrier and you're looking at a still-very-nice $350 off. Not too shabby for one of the most cutting-edge smartphones on the market! To make the deal even sweeter, Best Buy is throwing in a free $100 e-gift card that you can use to buy loads of stuff on their website.
With a standard retail price of around $1,919 for the 512GB version, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is far from cheap. But think about it this way: with the Fold 4, you're not just getting a smartphone. You're getting a device with the versatility of a tablet, the power of a laptop, and the features of a great Android phone. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 boasts flagship-quality cameras, a stunning AMOLED 120Hz foldable display, and enough battery life to easily last over a day on a single charge. That's not even counting the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that makes multi-tasking an absolute breeze. The phone has only been out since August, so we're not seeing a ton of straightforward Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals just yet, which is one more reason why this offer from Best Buy shouldn't go unnoticed.
Best Buy Black Friday deal of the day — save up to $400 on the Z Fold 4 with activation
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 512GB: Save up to $400 with activation, plus a free $100 gift card (opens in new tab)
Until November 4th, if you activate a 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Best Buy, the retailer will instantly give you up to $400 off (depending on the carrier), and throw in a $100 gift card as an additional thanks for your business. It's as simple as that!
Now that you've saved a ton of cash on the Z Fold 4, consider protecting your new device with one of the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases!
Patrick (he/him) is a Deals and Commerce Writer at Android Central. In his past life as a freelancer, he covered everything from book reviews to buying guides, and now he's finally settled down with the goal of saving you money. When he's not writing, Patrick is probably sipping on craft beer, riding his bike, or hanging out with his cat.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.