Early Black Friday deal makes my favorite cheap Android phone cheaper than it's EVER been

Once more for the folks in the back: the Google Pixel 7a is currently seeing a 25% discount, the biggest price drop it's ever seen, thanks to a Black Friday deal from Amazon.

This surprising discount sends the price of the midrange Pixel crashing down to $374, which is the cheapest that the unlocked phone has ever been by a considerable margin (I'm talking like $75 cheaper than the previous record). It's also a straight discount, which means you don't need to worry about the hassle of trading in an old phone or updating your wireless service. It is a bit strange though: if Amazon is already willing to unleash a historic price drop on a popular phone, what do they plan to do for Black Friday?

I'll suppose we'll have to wait and see, but in the meantime, don't miss this unprecedented opportunity to get your hands on one of the best midrange smartphones around.

Whoa! The Pixel 7a drops to its lowest price EVER

If you didn't know, the Google Pixel 7a is one of the best cheap Android phones that money can buy, coming complete with a premium-feeling design, outstanding camera tech and haptics for the price, and the same Tensor G2 chipset found in its more-expensive siblings, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. As we clearly state in our 4.5/5-star Google Pixel 7a review, "unless you need better battery life or like to zoom beyond 5x, there's no reason to spend your $500 elsewhere".