Early Black Friday deal makes my favorite cheap Android phone cheaper than it's EVER been
Beat the crowds and save some serious cash today.
Once more for the folks in the back: the Google Pixel 7a is currently seeing a 25% discount, the biggest price drop it's ever seen, thanks to a Black Friday deal from Amazon.
This surprising discount sends the price of the midrange Pixel crashing down to $374, which is the cheapest that the unlocked phone has ever been by a considerable margin (I'm talking like $75 cheaper than the previous record). It's also a straight discount, which means you don't need to worry about the hassle of trading in an old phone or updating your wireless service. It is a bit strange though: if Amazon is already willing to unleash a historic price drop on a popular phone, what do they plan to do for Black Friday?
I'll suppose we'll have to wait and see, but in the meantime, don't miss this unprecedented opportunity to get your hands on one of the best midrange smartphones around.
Whoa! The Pixel 7a drops to its lowest price EVER
Google Pixel 7a 128GB:
$499 $374 at Amazon - 25% off!
Head to Amazon right now and you can get a hefty 25% off the Google Pixel 7a. That's the biggest discount that the midrange masterpiece has ever received, no trade-in required and no strings attached. It's highly unlikely that the price will drop more than this during Black Friday, so why not beat the crowds and get some holiday shopping done today?
It's also worth noting that Best Buy's Black Friday sale is matching Amazon's price and throwing in three free months of YouTube Premium to boot.
Price tracker: Best Buy - $374 | Walmart - $425
If you didn't know, the Google Pixel 7a is one of the best cheap Android phones that money can buy, coming complete with a premium-feeling design, outstanding camera tech and haptics for the price, and the same Tensor G2 chipset found in its more-expensive siblings, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. As we clearly state in our 4.5/5-star Google Pixel 7a review, "unless you need better battery life or like to zoom beyond 5x, there's no reason to spend your $500 elsewhere".
Get the Android Central Newsletter
Instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's E-Commerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.