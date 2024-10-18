Don't wait for Black Friday — Best Buy just launched a HUGE sale on Motorola phones

The holiday season is nearly upon us, but Best Buy has wasted no time in dropping a bunch of outstanding Motorola deals before the Black Friday sales begin in earnest. From budget smartphones to innovative foldables, here are five of my favorite discounts currently available at Best Buy.

Most of the offers detailed below are straight discounts on unlocked Motorola phones, but you stand to save even more when you activate through your carrier or trade in an old or broken device. The choice is yours, but don't wait: I'm not sure how much longer these deals will be hanging around.

Interested in shopping beyond the confines of Motorola? Check out all of Best Buy's top deals to see everything that's available today.

Black Friday Motorola deals

My top pick of the week 1. Motorola Razr Plus (2024) 256GB: $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy It's no secret that the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) is one of our favorite foldable phones. This stylish clamshell device boasts excellent Snapdragon performance with a vegan leather finish and a vibrant cover display, plus you get some improved battery life and charging capabilities. The phone was already the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6's biggest rival, but with a $200 discount at Best Buy, going with the Razr Plus is a no-brainer.

2. Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) 256GB: $399.99 $249.99 at Best Buy If you want the convenience and luxury of a stylus phone without paying an exorbitant amount of cash, consider the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024). This affordable device boasts some flagship-quality specs plus a large 120Hz OLED display and a built-in stylus. Grab the phone unlocked from Best Buy and you'll score a straight $150 discount. Activate it with your carrier and your discount will increase to a whopping $250 off.

3. Motorola Edge (2024) 256GB: $549.99 $349.99 at Best Buy The Motorola Edge (2024) isn't going to win any awards for performance, but it's a great-looking phone that handles casual use quite well. You get Motorola's vegan leather finish with a lovely pOLED display, plus great battery life and 68W charging. I wouldn't buy it at full price, but with a $200 Black Friday discount, the Edge (2024) is a steal.

4. Motorola Edge Plus (2023) 512GB: $799.99 $449.99 at Best Buy If you don't need the newest device on the market, you can save some serious cash by going with a 2023 Motorola phone during Best Buy's sale. The 512GB Edge Plus (2023), which we once called the "best flagship phone that Motorola has produced in years" is currently chilling with a massive $350 discount; or you can activate the device through your carrier and knock the price down to only 350 bucks.