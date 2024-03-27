Visible’s best wireless plan just got even better (without raising the price)

What you need to know

The Verizon-owned carrier Visible has added some new perks to its Visible Plus plan, including free smartwatch coverage (Apple Watch only), one Global Pass day every month, and an unlimited mobile hotspot with twice the speed as before.

These changes are permanent and the price of the Visible Plus plan will remain the same ($45/month).

It's no secret that Visible is one of our favorite wireless carriers, but we just learned that the Verizon-owned company has permanently improved its best plan to be an even better deal for customers.

Starting today, the Visible Plus plan will include some new features to enhance your wireless experience, such as free smartwatch coverage (Apple Watch only, unfortunately) and one free Global Pass day every month. All of the existing talk, text, and perks will remain unchanged, and the price of the Visible Plus plan will remain just $45 per month.

Visible Plus: <a href="https://visible.pxf.io/c/221109/1394244/12909?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.visible.com%2Fplans" data-link-merchant="visible.com"">$45 per month, including new plan enhancements In addition to all of the perks and outstanding coverage that made Visible Plus <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/phones/carriers/best-unlimited-data-plans" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="visible.com"">our favorite unlimited plan, Visible is now throwing in free smartwatch service, an upgraded mobile hotspot, and one Global Pass Day per month to the data plan at no additional cost. Sure, the changes aren't particularly dramatic, but if you were on the fence about switching to Visible, maybe this update will help.

Here is everything that the March 2024 update adds to the Visible Plus plan:

1. One Global Pass day per month

Powered by Verizon, the Global Pass can be activated in the Visible app at any time and gives users unlimited talk, text, and 2GB of data across 140 countries worldwide. The 2024 update gives you one free Global Pass day per month, beyond which you can add more coverage by paying $10 per day.

The existing international features included in the Visible Plus plan — free calling in over 30 countries and texting in over 200 countries — will remain unchanged.

2. Increased mobile hotspot speeds

The Visible Plus plan already came with an unlimited mobile hotspot, but this update increases the data speeds from 5Mbps to 10Mbps at no additional cost.

3. Smartwatch connectivity (Apple Watch only)

Although the March 2024 update doesn't benefit folks who own Android smartwatches, if you're a Visible user with an Apple Watch, your device service will now be covered by the Visible Plus plan (a $10 value).

If you're looking for more ways to save money on your prepaid wireless service, check out our guide to the best MVNO deals of the month.