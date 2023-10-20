Best phone deals of the week — Black Friday sale predictions, discounted flagships, and more

Pat's deals of the week (Image credit: Android Central) In this weekly column, Android Central's E-Commerce Editor Patrick Farmer rounds up the five best phone deals of the week, from sweet trade-in opportunities to record-smashing discounts.

Right now is that awkward period of time between the Prime Day and Black Friday sales, but I'm still finding some nice Android phone deals scattered across the web. That said, the big question that I've been getting from readers is whether or not you should buy today or wait until the holiday discounts go live.

This week, I'm going to focus on answering this question by describing some of the best active deals in the context of their price history. In other words, I'll tell you if you should wait or if you should pull the trigger on buying a sweet new phone today. Some of our favorite Android phones are included in the roundup this week, so take a look.

For nearly a decade, I've spent my workdays scouring the web in search of the best deals, comparing prices, and weighing the risks and benefits of each offer. Now I'm using this experience to share the best phone deals of the week below. Didn't find anything today? Check back next week for a fresh batch of savings.

Five best phone deals this week

1. Motorola Razr Plus 256GB: $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy Pick up an unlocked Motorola Razr Plus from Best Buy and the retailer will hook you up with a straight $200 discount alongside a full month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free. As we detail in our Razr Plus review, this Motorola foldable is a great alternative to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5, with outstanding, butter-smooth performance and a sweet cover display. Buy now or wait? I'd buy now. This is the cheapest that the foldable phone has ever been, and nothing suggests to me that the price will drop any lower as we approach Black Friday. Price comparison: Amazon - $799.99

2. Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy If you want the versatility of a stylus phone without breaking the bank, look no further than the Moto G Stylus 5G. This 2023 phone boasts a vibrant 6.6-inch 120Hz display, 5,000mAh battery, and an efficient Snapdragon chip, and Best Buy is currently dropping 25% off the retail price. They'll even hook you up with a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Buy now or wait? This one could swing either way, but I'd vote for buy now. The Moto G Stylus 5G has been sitting with this 25% discount for a few weeks, and although it may fluctuate over the next few weeks, I'd be surprised if it dropped any lower for Black Friday. Price comparison: Amazon - $299.99

3. OnePlus 11 128GB: $799.99 $699.99 at Amazon If you want a phone that's going to turn heads, consider the OnePlus 11. This modern flagship boasts an eye-catching design, a Snapdragon chip, and some of the best camera tech that we've ever seen in a OnePlus phone. Right now, the 11 is also seeing a sweet $100 discount at Amazon with up to $401 of trade-in credit up for grabs. Buy now or wait? Unless you're in urgent need of a phone, I'd wait to see if the price drops lower during Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Looking at the phone's price history, I'd suspect that the holiday sales will drop at least another $50 off the price here. Price comparison: Best Buy - $699.99 | OnePlus - $699.99

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 512GB (Phantom Black): Free case, plus up to $1,000 off with trade-in at Samsung The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a lot of impressive things going for it, but the steep price tag is not one of them. Buy the foldable phone from Samsung and you can lessen the blow with a free Slim S Pen case and up to $1,000 of trade-in credit. That said, if you don't have an old phone to trade in, you might be better off grabbing the phone from one of the retailers below or picking up a refurbished model. Buy now or wait? If you can, I'd probably wait on this one. Samsung is known to launch pretty big sales around Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and the Z Fold 5 will likely be first in line to receive a major discount or trade-in promotion. Price comparison: Amazon - $1,619.99 | Best Buy - $1,919.99