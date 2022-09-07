Best OnePlus 10T cases 2022

The OnePlus 10T is a lucrative phone with top-of-the-line performance and superfast 125W charging. While it outrides the OnePlus 10 Pro when performance is a criterion, it may feel lacking in terms of its design.

Even to those who like the design, the glass back can raise concerns about durability. That is why we strongly recommend buying a case along with the OnePlus 10T to keep it new and shiny. Here are the best OnePlus 10T cases we recommend you check out.

The best OnePlus 10T cases for grip and comfort

Official Sandstone Bumper Case for OnePlus 10T View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Traditionally OnePlus OnePlus's original sandstone-textured devices had a fantastic in-hand feel. If you are missing that, this cover is just right for you. This official case maintains the same OnePlus sandstone texture, created by spray-painting on four layers of finely ground sandstone. Besides its striking looks, it is a snug fit and sturdy enough to protect the device from a one-meter drop. QUIETIP Magnetic Metal Frame Case with Tempered Glass for OnePlus 10T View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Dual-sides protection Those who prefer metal casings for their phones might like this case from QUIETIP. It offers toughened glass protection on both front and back, along with camera protection. With this case, you will still be able to show off the looks of your OnePlus 10T while providing adequate protection. GIMENOHIG Silicon Bumper Case for OnePlus 10T View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Funky Silicone When it comes to cases, silicone has proven to be an excellent material not just because it fits well, but also because the soft touch ensures a good grip without adding much weight. But if you're unsure about drab and plain silicone wraps, this case will definitely catch your eye. Besides the funky graphics on the back, it has camera protection and raised borders just in case your device falls face down on a flat surface. GIMENOHIG Shockproof Silicone Case for OnePlus 10T View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Simply durable If you're looking for something simple that guards your OnePlus 10T against nudges and bumps, without adding much weight, GIMENOHIG's silicone case does the job well. The curved edges and corners give the case a good grip, while the soft material adds comfort when holding the phone for a long time. While the case is plain, you get three colors to choose from. Official OnePlus 10T Glacier Mat Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Cool wizardry Aside from generically-styled cases, OnePlus offers this Glacier Mat case that looks cool and keeps your OnePlus 10T from heating. As 36% of the case is made of the Glacial Mat material, it dissipates heat by letting the constituent material evaporate, which then rehydrates using moisture from the air. OnePlus also claims it won't interfere with cellular signals, so that's good. Though it may not be for everyone, it is unique enough to be noticed, and could be a useful accessory if you plan to game on the OnePlus 10T. GIMENOHIG Leather Flip Case for OnePlus 10T View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Genuine leather Leather cases not only look fantastic, but also feel great in the hand. Besides its grippy texture, this flip case for the OnePlus 10T protects from external scratches while protecting the phone's display. Additionally, there are a couple of card slots, so if you don't want to carry your wallet, this is a good choice. It also uses RFID blocking material to ensure the cards remain inactive near NFC-based payment terminals. GIMENOHIG Carbon Fiber Bumper Case for OnePlus 10T View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Grippy texture Silicone cases are always durable and lightweight, and this one is no exception. The case weighs around 11 grams, and protects the OnePlus 10T because of the raised frame. The texture also prevents fingerprint residue, while ensuring protection around the camera module. With this one, your new smartphone will also look bold and will definitely make you stand out from the crowd. Nuomingkeji Silicon Clear Case for OnePlus 10T View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Light, slim, and clear If you are looking for sufficient protection without spending a lot, then this clear TPU case is what you should get. It is flexible and has non-edgy corners, which make it comfortable to hold. This one is a little different from other clear TPU cases as it comes with thickened corners that cushion the phone and absorb the majority of the shock in case of accidental drops. MAOUICI Folio Wallet Case for OnePlus 10T View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Convenience first If you want convenience above everything else, a nice combo with a tempered glass screen protector and case might be a great choice. The folio offers a dandy leather feel, while providing good protection around your device. It can also act as a stand for you to watch your favorite shows in landscape orientation. It also includes a card holder, so you can avoid carrying a wallet on some days.

Top OnePlus 10T cases for better protection

The OnePlus 10T packs powerful hardware under the hood. While the beautiful glass back is attractive, the phone's weight of around 200 grams warrants getting a protective case to prevent your OnePlus 10T from being damaged by an accident.

Some cases we think are great for the OnePlus 10T include the Nuomingkeji clear TPU case, which not only offers a clean look, but also has an air cushion that makes it more protective while being reasonably priced. If you are looking for serious performance while gaming, the official OnePlus Glacier Mat case is what you should consider buying for the added cooling benefits. If, however, you want a more traditional OnePlus look, you may go for the Sandstone finish case. The textured grip on the back should give you a firm grasp when holding the phone normally.

At the same time, if you want a premium case for the OnePlus 10T, the leather folio will be our top recommendation. For the ultimate safety of your OnePlus 10T, you can check out the best OnePlus 10T screen protectors to keep that beautiful, 6.7-inch screen as pristine as new.