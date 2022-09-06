Best OnePlus 10T screen protectors 2022

OnePlus 10T starts at $649 and offers the promise of strong performance, thanks to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform and up to 16GB of RAM, and superfast charging at 150W.

The 6.7-inch 120Hz display offers enhanced colors while details appear rich. Even though the OnePlus 10T comes with Gorilla Glass 5, it still needs due care. Although a thin plastic film comes pre-applied onto the screen, things can still get unfortunate This is why we have put together this list of our top recommendations for OnePlus 10T screen protectors.

Protect that powerful OnePlus 10T display

Suttkue Screen and Camera Lens Protector for OnePlus 10T View at Amazon (opens in new tab) All-rounder If you wish to protect the screen and the camera assembly on your OnePlus 10T from a single purchase, this product by Suttkue will make an excellent choice. The pack consists of two sets of tempered glass for the display, and two camera lens protectors. The 9H hardness rating on both products means they will easily resist scratches and impacts. Draxlgon Hydrogel Film Protector for OnePlus 10T View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Be flexible This product by Draxlgon would be a good choice if you're looking for something similar to the pre-applied screen protector for your OnePlus 10T, just in case the default one gets scratched and you'd like to replace it. In addition to being thin, its design allows you to add any case to your device. Also, this TPU screen protector comes in a pack of two, so it won't be a problem if one gets damaged. Supershieldz Tempered Glass Protector for OnePlus 10T View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Bona fide reputation This screen protector by Supershieldz will be perfect for your OnePlus 10T if you're on a budget. Two tempered glass protectors are included in the pack to protect the display. Each of them has an oil and water-resistant coating to reduce fingerprints and sweat while using the device. Moreover, the 9H hardness is sufficient to protect the display from dreadful scratches in daily usage. Orzero Screen Protector for OnePlus 10T View at Amazon (opens in new tab) High on economy For klutzes who tend to break or scratch their phone's glass frequently, this pack of three screen protectors from Orzero might just be perfect. The hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings protect against fingerprint residues, as well as oil or sweat. With precision cutting around the edges, you can expect a great fit with cases. AISELAN Screen Protector for OnePlus 10T View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Edge-to-edge protection This screen protector by AISELAN will be the ideal pick if you want something with a black border that perfectly matches the bezels of the OnePlus 10T. The 2.5D curved edges wrap around the display's edges, ensuring ease when using swipe gestures. The screen protector comes in a pack of two, and provides bubble-free application and oil-resistant coating to ensure a smooth experience. Official OnePlus 10T 3D Tempered Glass Check Amazon (opens in new tab) The premium choice The official tempered glass for the OnePlus 10T has a 3D curvature along the edges that safeguard the display against nasty drops. With this being the official OnePlus 10T screen protector, you can expect a perfect fit. At the same time, the hardened 9H surface will offer outstanding durability against pointy objects that can potentially scratch the display otherwise.

The best OnePlus 10T screen protectors for uncertain moments

At $649, OnePlus has included great hardware and a gorgeous display on the OnePlus 10T. Unfortunately, accidents cannot be predicted, and it's always better to invest in prevention than having to spend a couple of hundred dollars to replace a broken screen. Among the products listed above, we found a few screen protectors for your OnePlus 10T that really stood out as excellent options.

The OnePlus 10T screen protector from Suttkue comes in a pack of two units of tempered glass for the display, and two camera protective glass covers, that offer great protection. Our second pick is the Draxlgon TPU screen protector, which is more flexible and easier to install on your OnePlus 10T than tempered glass. Finally, OnePlus's official 3D glass screen protector comes with black borders machined with high precision, ensuring a perfect fit over the device's bezel. Either way, each option in this list is bound to keep your OnePlus 10T's screen protected from the elements.

While you look for great screen protectors for your new phone, complement it with a OnePlus 10T protective case to get additional protection and keep it looking like new for months.