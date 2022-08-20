OnePlus 10T durability test ended in disaster just like the 10 Pro

What you need to know

The OnePlus 10T failed during a bend test by JerryRigEverything.

OnePlus' latest flagship phone snapped in half, with the camera module exhibiting the weakest spot.

The OnePlus 10 Pro did not survive the same durability test as well.

The OnePlus 10T no doubt takes after the 10 Pro in terms of design, and it appears that the former's structural integrity, or lack thereof, appears to take a page from the latter's playbook as well.

Zack Nelson, or JerryRigEverything on YouTube, is back with another battery of durability tests for OnePlus' latest flagship device. Nelson put the OnePlus 10T through the same tests as many of the best Android phones, and the results weren't good.

While the phone passed the scratch and flame tests, it buckled spectacularly during the bend test. Nelson began applying what appeared to be light pressure to the back of the phone at the 4:29 mark (opens in new tab) in the video. At this point, no structural damage or cracked glass could be seen.

However, things turned ugly when Nelson flipped over the handset and bent it from the front. The frame cracked and the camera module shattered along the same line as the OnePlus 10 Pro, right below the rear camera housing.

As if that wasn't enough, the YouTuber proceeded to tear the phone apart with his thumbs without breaking a sweat. As more pressure was applied, the display eventually separated from the chassis.

Other than that, the phone had typical scratches at Moh's hardness level 6, with deeper grooves at level 7. The razor blade test confirmed that the frame is plastic, while the flame test left a permanent mark on the screen.

While the phone was not designed to withstand such abuse, it is unusual for a flagship device to easily break in half when bent with bare hands. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Google Pixel 6 Pro, and the Nothing phone (1), for example, performed admirably in their own bend tests.

The latest video from Nelson suggests that OnePlus hasn't addressed one of the shortcomings of the OnePlus 10 Pro. In terms of beefing up the construction of its flagship phones, the company clearly has a long way to go.