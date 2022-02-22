What you need to know
- The OnePlus 10 Pro failed to survive JerryRigEverything's durability test.
- It snapped in half during the bend test.
- OnePlus devices have usually performed well during the YouTuber's durability tests.
The OnePlus 10 Pro, which made its debut in China in January, is a decent upgrade over its predecessor — at least on paper. Ahead of the phone's global launch, a durability test from JerryRigEverything has revealed a serious problem.
Unlike last year's OnePlus 9 Pro, which came out strong in Zack Nelson's durability test, the OnePlus 10 Pro snapped in half while the YouTuber tried to check its structural integrity. As you can see at the 6:57 mark in the video below, the back glass of the latest OnePlus flagship began to crack as soon as Nelson applied some force on the middle. The majority of the cracks appeared right below the OnePlus 10 Pro's rear camera bump. Once more force was applied, the phone pretty much broke in half.
Quite clearly, the OnePlus 10 Pro isn't as durable as some of the best Android phones on the market. While most OnePlus phones have performed well in Nelson's durability tests, the OnePlus 10 Pro isn't the first to crack during the bend test. The original OnePlus Nord, which was tested in July 2020, also cracked under pressure. Similarly, ASUS' ROG Phone 5 broke entirely from the sides during the bend test.
Although the OnePlus 10 Pro failed the bend test, it did perform well in most other tests. Thanks to Gorilla Glass Victus, the phone's display started showing scratches only at level 6 on the Mohs scale, with deeper grooves appearing at level 7. Nelson also found that despite not having an official IP rating, the phone's SIM card slot includes a water-protective gasket. This which means users won't have to worry about accidental splashes.
