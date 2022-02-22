The OnePlus 10 Pro, which made its debut in China in January, is a decent upgrade over its predecessor — at least on paper. Ahead of the phone's global launch, a durability test from JerryRigEverything has revealed a serious problem.

Unlike last year's OnePlus 9 Pro, which came out strong in Zack Nelson's durability test, the OnePlus 10 Pro snapped in half while the YouTuber tried to check its structural integrity. As you can see at the 6:57 mark in the video below, the back glass of the latest OnePlus flagship began to crack as soon as Nelson applied some force on the middle. The majority of the cracks appeared right below the OnePlus 10 Pro's rear camera bump. Once more force was applied, the phone pretty much broke in half.