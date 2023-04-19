Best Earth Day deals 2023: your sustainable tech shopping guide

The Earth Day sales are kicking off, so if you're looking to pick up some sustainable tech this year, now's the time to buy. Below you'll find the best Earth Day tech deals that are available now, plus we'll share some basic advice and info so you can rest easy knowing that you're truly shopping sustainably and saving some cash in the process.

When it comes to eco-friendly gadgets, you're generally looking at two categories: products constructed from recycled or biodegradable materials (either in-part or entirely), and previously-owned devices that have been refurbished to meet like-new standards. You'll also want to be careful to avoid "greenwashing", a marketing tactic used by some companies to appear environmentally-conscious when, in reality, they're doing very little to reduce their electronic waste or offset carbon emissions.

So, as a consumer, what's the best way for you to shop sustainably this Earth Day? This guide will tell you everything you need to know, plus we'll share links to the best Earth Day prices on the web.

The best refurbished phone deals

Recycled materials and plastic-free packaging are all well and good, but if you really want an eco-friendly gadget, the best thing you could do is buy used or refurbished. Everyone from Samsung to Amazon and Back Market have an excellent selection of refurbished phones and other devices that have been renewed to meet like-new standards. In most cases, they're are also covered by a warranty and are dramatically cheaper than their brand new counterparts.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB (Refurbished): $749 $543.90 at Amazon (opens in new tab) We think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is the overall best Android phone that money can buy, and now you can save over $200 when you pick up a refurbished model from Amazon. That's a discount of 27%, plus all refurbished phones from Amazon are professionally inspected, tested, cleaned, and backed by a 90-day guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB (Refurbished): $1,199.99 $719.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a built-in stylus, some excellent internal hardware, and guaranteed software updates to Android 16. Right now, you can snag a refurbished model from Best Buy and save a whopping $480, plus the phone is Geek Squad-certified.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (Certified Renewed): $75 instant rebate at Samsung (opens in new tab) The Samsung Certified Renewed store takes used phones and refurbishes them with genuine Samsung parts, a brand new battery, and unique IMEI and SIM card so the devices work like new. You'll also get the same one-year warranty attached to new phones. The entire S21 lineup can be purchased in the store, with instant rebates and trade-in credits up for grabs.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB (Refurbished): $2,000 Starting at $969 at Back Market (opens in new tab) Back Market is a popular online retailer that specializes in selling refurbished electronics with minimum one-year warranties, installment plans, and free returns. Just in time for Earth Day, you can snag a renewed Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as little as $969, a dramatic drop of over 50%. The Z Fold 4 pairs an innovative foldable design with excellent Snapdragon hardware, a big battery, and two vibrant displays.

More Earth Day deals

(opens in new tab) Up to 50% off eco-friendly accessories at Verizon (opens in new tab) Verizon is knocking up to half off eco-friendly accessories in their web store, with plenty of cases, chargers, and more up for grabs. Keep in mind that "eco-friendly" here means that the accessories are constructed partially from recycled materials. Certain products, like chargers, are designated as eco-friendly because they're energy efficient.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Up to $750 off with trade-in, plus free memory upgrade (opens in new tab) Big, bold, and feature-packed, the Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a wider variety of recycled materials than any Galaxy phone to date. It's also the first Galaxy phone to receive a UL ECOLOGO certification, which means it's met rigorous environmental standards and is verified as a product with reduced environmental impact. Pick up the exclusive Lime Green device directly from Samsung, and the company will give you up to $750 off when you trade in, plus a free memory upgrade to 512GB.

How to spot greenwashing

As we mentioned above, greenwashing is a deceitful marketing tactic that companies use to make consumers believe that they're supporting a sustainable business, even when they've done very little or nothing to actually reduce their environmental impact. Just about every market is guilty of it nowadays, and it's up to you, the consumer, to spot the sketchy strategy before you spend your hard-earned money.

One piece of advice would be to keep an eye out for companies that use vague buzzwords like "green", "earth-friendly", and even "eco-friendly". Unless they're accompanied with certifications and transparent, verifiable business practices, these claims have no substantial backing.

Similarly, be wary of distractions. A phone shipped out with 100% recycled exterior packaging is great, but it has very little impact when the company takes part in environmentally-destructive practices elsewhere in the manufacturing process. As a rule of thumb, explore the company's website and find their sustainability policies and goals before adding any product to your cart. If they're vague, unspecific, or non-existent, it's probably greenwashing.

Although they don't exactly have a spotless environmental record, you can also take a look at our guide to Samsung's Galaxy For The Planet initiative to see how one major tech company is attempting to tackle the climate crisis.