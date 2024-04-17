Best Earth Day deals 2024 — your sustainable tech shopping guide

The Earth Day sales are swiftly approaching, so if you're looking to pick up some sustainable tech this year, now's the time to buy. Below you'll find the best Earth Day tech deals that are available now, plus we'll share some basic advice and info so you can rest easy knowing that you're truly shopping sustainably and saving some cash in the process.

When it comes to eco-friendly gadgets, you're generally looking at two categories: products constructed from recycled or biodegradable materials (either in-part or entirely), and previously-owned devices that have been refurbished to meet like-new standards. You'll also want to be careful to avoid "greenwashing", a marketing tactic used by some companies to appear environmentally-conscious when, in reality, they're doing very little to reduce their electronic waste or offset carbon emissions. So, as a consumer, what's the best way for you to shop sustainably this Earth Day? This guide will tell you everything you need to know, plus we'll share links to the best Earth Day prices on the web.

Best Earth Day deals

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB (Refurbished): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-geek-squad-certified-refurbished-galaxy-s23-ultra-512gb-unlocked-cream%2F6569615.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com""> $1,379.99 $969.99 at Best Buy The Galaxy S23 Ultra is barely over a year old, and yet you can already grab a refurbished 512GB model for $410 under the original retail price at Best Buy. The phone was also refurbished by Geek Squad, which means it underwent a comprehensive testing and sanitization process and you get a 90-day warranty with your purchase.

Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB (Refurbished): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Pro-Smartphone-Telephoto%2Fdp%2FB0BKDTVR8B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $899 $318.94 at Amazon Head to Amazon ahead of Earth Day and you can save over $500 when you pick up a refurbished Pixel 7 Pro. That's a major discount, plus all refurbished phones from Amazon are professionally inspected, tested, cleaned, and backed by a 90-day guarantee.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB (Refurbished): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-geek-squad-certified-refurbished-galaxy-s22-ultra-128gb-unlocked-phantom-black%2F6499939.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com""> $1,199.99 $559.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a built-in stylus, some excellent internal hardware, and guaranteed software updates to Android 16. Right now, you can snag a refurbished model from Best Buy and save a whopping $640, plus the phone is Geek Squad-certified.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB (Refurbished): <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1690538&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backmarket.com%2Fen-us%2Fp%2Fsamsung-galaxy-z-fold4-256-gb-phantom-black-fully-unlocked-gsm-cdma%2F4f7392d3-c916-4cfc-ad5a-8d085e572a46&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - backmarket.com""> $2,000 Starting at $557.15 at Back Market Back Market is a popular online retailer that specializes in selling refurbished electronics with minimum one-year warranties, installment plans, and free returns. Just in time for Earth Day, you can snag a renewed Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as little as $557.15, a dramatic drop of over $1,000. The Z Fold 4 pairs an innovative foldable design with excellent Snapdragon hardware, a big battery, and two vibrant displays.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus 512GB (Renewed): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Galaxy-Android-Snapdragon-Processor%2Fdp%2FB0CKRYJNZC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $1,119.99 $743.95 at Amazon Phones aren't the only devices that you can buy refurbished this Earth Day. A renewed Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is currently selling for just $743.95 at Amazon, which is a major discount of over $375. This Android tablet comes with 512GB of storage, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a lightweight, ultra-durable design.

<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100048248-15733793?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.verizon.com/products/eco-friendly/" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"">Up to 50% off eco-friendly accessories at Verizon Verizon is knocking up to half off eco-friendly accessories in their web store, with plenty of cases, chargers, and more up for grabs. Keep in mind that "eco-friendly" here means that the accessories are constructed partially from recycled materials. Certain products, like chargers, are designated as eco-friendly because they're energy efficient.

FAQ

Why should I shop for refurbished tech?

Recycled materials and plastic-free packaging are all well and good, but if you really want an eco-friendly gadget, the best thing you could do is buy used or refurbished. Buying one of these pre-owned devices completely removes the costly manufacturing process altogether, thereby reducing your environmental impact considerably. It also (hopefully) tells the tech companies that they don't necessarily need to roll out a new device every single year for the rest of our lives.

Everyone from Samsung to Amazon and Back Market have an excellent selection of refurbished phones and other devices that have been renewed to meet like-new standards. In most cases, they're are also covered by a warranty and are dramatically cheaper than their brand new counterparts. In other words, it can help the environment and your bank account at the same time.

What is greenwashing?

As we mentioned above, greenwashing is a deceitful marketing tactic that merchants use to make consumers believe that they're supporting a sustainable business, even when the company in question has done very little or nothing to actually reduce their environmental impact. Just about every market is guilty of it nowadays, and it's up to you, the consumer, to spot the sketchy strategy before you spend your hard-earned money.

One piece of advice would be to keep an eye out for companies that use vague buzzwords like "green", "earth-friendly", and even "eco-friendly". Unless they're accompanied with certifications and transparent, verifiable business practices, these claims have no substantial backing.

Similarly, be wary of distractions. A phone shipped out with 100% recycled exterior packaging is great, but it has very little impact when the company takes part in environmentally-destructive practices elsewhere in the manufacturing process. As a rule of thumb, explore the company's website and find their sustainability policies and goals before adding any product to your cart. If they're vague, unspecific, or non-existent, it's probably greenwashing.

Although they don't exactly have a spotless environmental record, you can also take a look at our guide to Samsung's Galaxy For The Planet initiative to see how one major tech company is attempting to tackle the climate crisis.