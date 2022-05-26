Amazon UK deal offers a record low price for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Everybody's talking about the new devices announced at Google I/O 2022, but you can still find incredible Google Pixel 6 deals if you know where to look. Case in point: this Amazon sale that'll hook you up with a Google Pixel 6 for £499 (opens in new tab) or a Google Pixel 6 Pro for just £699 (opens in new tab). Those are the lowest prices we've ever seen for those two phones, and a great opportunity if you've been looking for the right time to grab one of these flagship devices. Seriously, why buy the recently-announced Pixel 6a when you could spend just £100 more and get a complete Google Pixel 6?

This offer is the latest in a long line of great Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro deals, but this one stands out because of the unprecedented price cut and the fact that it's a straight discount — no trade-in or new line required. Not too shabby for two of the best Android phones that money can buy right now.

Again, this deal is far and away the best pair of prices we've ever seen for the Pixel 6 and the Pro. For example, the last record low price that we saw for the Pixel 6 Pro (which typically retails for £849) was £790, so we're pretty shocked to see a deal that drops nearly £100 from that price. With that being said, it appears that the deals will only be active for 12 more days, so I wouldn't wait too long.

Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro deals of the week

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6: £599 £499 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Right now, you can buy the Google Pixel 6 for the record low price of £499, a deal that completely annihilates anything else we've ever seen for the flagship device. The Pixel 6 reigns as one of the best Android phones that money can buy, so this Amazon deal shouldn't be missed.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro: £849 £699 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Similar to the Pixel 6 deal described above, this massive price cut of £150 brings the Pixel 6 Pro to the lowest price that we've ever seen, no trade-in required and no strings attached. Both this deal and the Pixel 6 deal will expire in 12 days, and it may be months before we see low prices like this again — so act fast.

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro don't come with any accessories, so we'd recommend using that money you saved on a Google Pixel 6 case or one of the best Pixel 6 chargers.

Want to learn more about the devices before making a purchase? Check out our detailed reviews of the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro, where we go over everything you need to know.