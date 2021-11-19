Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to pick up some fantastic smart lights for your home. With this deal on some of the best smart lights from C by GE, you can update your lighting and go hands-free with holiday lighting. With a rainbow of colors and the perfect white tones at your figertips, you'll be able to get just the right moode with these bulbs.
This sale from Best Buy saves you up to $10 on a pack of smart lights that won't require any hardware set up other than screwing in the bulb into a light fixture. Yep, that means no hub is needed to use these full-color smart lights even when you're away from home.
You'll have 16 million colors to pick from when creating the perfect lighting scenario for your holiday gatherings. If you want festive colors, then go for it. But if you want to set a nice warm glow, no problem, as these offer tunable whites so you can go from cool to warm with no troubles. So whether you want to set the scene for a single bulb or a group of them, you've got that control.
These C by GE smart lights also allow you to create custom schedules to have your lights turn on, off, or even dim at certain times of the day. You can also use these lights to help you with your sleep cycles by adjusting the white tones. This can all easily be done via the easy-to-use app, or you can control your lights with voice using your favorite digital assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant.
