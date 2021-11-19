Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to pick up some fantastic smart lights for your home. With this deal on some of the best smart lights from C by GE, you can update your lighting and go hands-free with holiday lighting. With a rainbow of colors and the perfect white tones at your figertips, you'll be able to get just the right moode with these bulbs.

This sale from Best Buy saves you up to $10 on a pack of smart lights that won't require any hardware set up other than screwing in the bulb into a light fixture. Yep, that means no hub is needed to use these full-color smart lights even when you're away from home.