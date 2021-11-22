A projector can bring a ton of life to your outdoor space or even a large indoor space. Available while supplies last at Walmart, the RCA RPJ161 projector is just $49 with a 100-inch screen bundled in. This deal is open to Walmart+ customers for a limited time with other customers able to access the deal later on. At $12.95 per month, Walmart+ can be a great way to snag some deals before they run out at Walmart. There's also a 15-day free trial.
The RCA RPJ161 is a 480p native projector that works with signals up to 1080p via one of the two HDMI ports. There's also a VGA connection on the other side as well as audio ports so you can hook up an external speaker for more sound over the included speaker. The 100-inch screen helps you make the most of the projector with accurate colors, in a dark environment. With a built-in USB port and support for the most common video and image formats, it's a cheap and easy solution for a presentation or slideshow at an event.
RCA 480P LCD Projector RPJ161
This RCA projector bundle is a great deal with a screen big enough for the entire family to comfortably see and is a great way to watch classic holiday films. Take your holiday gatherings to the next level with entertainment for the whole family without needing to move the TV.
This projector can be a great solution for a night watching movies or playing games with your entire family or at an event like a child's birthday party. If you've snagged one of the best PS5 Black Friday deals already, a projector can help you show it off with plenty of screen real estate for everyone to see.
