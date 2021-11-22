A projector can bring a ton of life to your outdoor space or even a large indoor space. Available while supplies last at Walmart, the RCA RPJ161 projector is just $49 with a 100-inch screen bundled in. This deal is open to Walmart+ customers for a limited time with other customers able to access the deal later on. At $12.95 per month, Walmart+ can be a great way to snag some deals before they run out at Walmart. There's also a 15-day free trial.

The RCA RPJ161 is a 480p native projector that works with signals up to 1080p via one of the two HDMI ports. There's also a VGA connection on the other side as well as audio ports so you can hook up an external speaker for more sound over the included speaker. The 100-inch screen helps you make the most of the projector with accurate colors, in a dark environment. With a built-in USB port and support for the most common video and image formats, it's a cheap and easy solution for a presentation or slideshow at an event.

Get a projector with HDMI and a 100-inch screen for $49 at Walmart