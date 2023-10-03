Live
Made by Google event 2023 live blog: Pixel 8, Watch 2, and everything we expect to see
Follow Android Central as we learn everything that's going to get announced at the fall Pixel event!
Contributions from published
(Image: © Android Central)
“Techtober” has arrived, and we’re really just getting started, as Google has already announced major changes coming to Chromebooks, and is gearing up for the launch of its 2023 flagship lineup.
The company is holding its “Made by Google” event tomorrow, October 4 at 10am ET, where we’ll learn everything there is to know about the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2.
Here's everything we expect to come out of the event!
Refresh
Get the Android Central Newsletter
Instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.