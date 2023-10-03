Live

Made by Google event 2023 live blog: Pixel 8, Watch 2, and everything we expect to see

Follow Android Central as we learn everything that's going to get announced at the fall Pixel event!

By Shruti Shekar
Contributions from
Derrek Lee, Andrew Myrick, Nicholas Sutrich, Patrick Farmer
 published
Made by Google logo at CES 2018
(Image: © Android Central)

“Techtober” has arrived, and we’re really just getting started, as Google has already announced major changes coming to Chromebooks, and is gearing up for the launch of its 2023 flagship lineup. 

The company is holding its “Made by Google” event tomorrow, October 4 at 10am ET, where we’ll learn everything there is to know about the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2. 

Here's everything we expect to come out of the event! 

Refresh