Pixel Watch 2 leak teases big changes for Fitbit integration

What you need to know

A couple of leaked photos show off new UI elements courtesy of a more integrated Fitbit experience on the Pixel Watch 2.

The photos show a new stress response screen— likely due to the device's EDA sensor — and a good look at the revamped workout screen.

The Pixel Watch 2 is also expected to contain a skin temperature sensor.

Google's fall event is nearly upon us, and we're starting to gain an early look at some UI changes arriving thanks to technological and software improvements.

Well-known X leaker Evan Blass posted a a couple of screenshots of the Pixel Watch 2 sporting some refurbished Fitbit UI. The first photo showcases the upcoming smartwatch's ability to track your "Body Response" (stress levels) throughout the day. Users will likely find it useful by the end of the day as they reflect on what could've caused such a high-stress situation.

The other photo is indicative of the UI changes coming in for workouts through Fitbit. This change is quite a shakeup to what's currently seen on the original Pixel Watch today. Your exercise data is shown vertically with an "on target" indicator, which is likely tied to your heart rate and various zones.

Rounding it up is a counter to how long the exercise has been taking place. The UI appears a little larger than what we currently have to really fill up the Pixel Watch 2's domed-glass display.

Also, Blass' thread finishes with a leaked advertisement for the Pixel 8 Pro, alleging consumers can pre-order the device and receive a Pixel Watch 2 for free.

A recent Pixel Watch 2 teaser gave us a pretty close look at the device and its new features, but it also showed off some health-focused changes. In the video, eagle-eyed users would've spotted the inclusion of a new Electrodermal Activity (EDA) sensor on the back of the watch. This is something pretty common on Fitbit's own devices, like the Sense 2 and Charge 6, for tracking your stress levels throughout the day.

It's good to see Google placing a little more attention on bolstering the health side of its own smartwatch.

On the flip side, we have a leaked marketing video that gave us an initial look at the Pixel Watch 2's redesigned workout UI. Unlike Blass' leaked photo, the marketing video showed a multi-colored meter on the left side of the workout data, which seems to break down what your BPM means — similar to the overarching version on the original watch.

Additionally, it looks like the Pixel Watch 2 could arrive with a skin temperature sensor, as well, giving users another option if they're looking to track their menstrual cycle and other physical health aspects.

We're looking and wondering, but we won't have to do so for much longer. Google is preparing to satiate our hungering tech-stomachs on October 4. It'll be then that we learn about the Pixel Watch 2 and the Pixel 8 series.