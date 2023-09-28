The new Fitbit Charge 6 brings a physical button and improved health sensors for $159

What you need to know

Fitbit has launched the Charge 6 fitness tracker with enhanced sensors capable of producing 60% more accurate heart rate readings.

The Charge 6 has been given a physical navigational button so users can quickly hop back to the home screen or check out key health stats.

The tracker is said to offer a 7-day battery life, depending on how you use it, of course.

Consumers can pick up the Charge 6 for $159 in black, silver, and Champagne Gold.

Fitbit is launching its latest wearable, and this time the device is a slim tracker that's been given some worthwhile sensor and software buffs. The new Fitbit Charge 6 is the successor to one of the brand's popular fitness trackers, and a notable difference between Fitbit's latest iteration and the Charge 5 is the inclusion of a small physical navigation button on its left side. This will give users easy access to their home screen or key health stats.

To start, the company states the Charge 6 has been equipped with its "most accurate heart rate on a tracker." The sensor is said to be around 60% more accurate in its readings during more strenuous activities like spinning and rowing.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

The tracker's on-wrist EDA mindfulness sessions have also been upgraded due to the enhanced health sensors. Fitbit says the sensor can detect minuscule changes in your skin's sweat levels, which should aid in a more pressing stress response reading. Additionally, users can continue to check on their heart's health using the Charge 6's ECG app for irregular heartbeats.

Moreover, users can connect the Charge 6 to exercise machines such as treadmills, ellipticals, rowers, exercise bikes, and others that support the device. Doing so will display your current heart rate in real time throughout your workout.

The device holds over 40 exercise modes involving strength training, HIIT, skiing, and more, with the added ability of looking over some key stats while you exercise.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Considering Google's growing influence on Fitbit products with devices like the Sense 2, more software has made its way onto the Charge 6. Runners and joggers can take the device with them and gain turn-by-turn directions via Google Maps. If you need to make a quick purchase, the Charge 6 supports NFC for quick, tap-and-go payments through Google Wallet.

To get you through those runs are some convenient YouTube Music controls directly on the Charge 6. Users can access start, stop, and skip buttons on the slim, scratch-resistant 1.04-inch display.

The Fitbit's Charge 6 offers an in-depth look at your key insights, such as your all-day activity and heart rate data. Users will find their Stress Management Score, which showcases their internal response to stressful situations. Pairing this with your Daily Readiness Score will likely aid in knowing if you should go that extra mile today or give yourself some rest.

Fitbit's advanced sleep tracking is featured once again on the Charge 6, giving users a breakdown every morning, detailing how long they've spent in each sleep cycle.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Getting Fitbit's latest tracker through all of its goodies is a 7-day battery. The company adds that utilizing its always-on display (AOD) and its SpO2 sensor will drain its energy a little quicker, meaning that the 7-day outlook could drop by a considerable amount.

Those looking to grab a Charge 6 will receive six months of Fitbit Premium included alongside it. The subscription opens up even more doors in the Fitbit mobile app, such as the ability to browse hundreds of mindfulness, yoga, and meditation sessions. Extra sleep data and ways to reduce stress are also a part of the package.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is available for $159. Users will find the brand's latest tracker in a few different body/band colorways: black/Obsidian Infinity, silver/Porcelain Infinity, and Champagne Gold/Coral. Fitbit continues to offer Sports bands for a little more flexibility during workouts and its Woven-style bands for an adjustable, stretchy experience.