Latest Pixel 8 details point to a smaller display size for at least one model

What you need to know

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 8 series later this year.

Previous rumors indicated that the base model would feature a smaller display than its predecessor.

New information corroborates the smaller display and reveals when the panels will enter production.

We're about a month away from Google I/O 2023, where the Pixel 8 series is expected to make a brief appearance ahead of its launch later this year. More details about the phones continue to pour out, and their display sizes seem to be set in stone ahead of the big reveal.

Early Pixel 8 renders and rumors hinted at a smaller panel for the base model. At first, a 5.8-inch size was floating around, which would have been a significant change from the current model's 6.3-inch display. However, Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) corrected his measurements, stating that the display would be closer to 6.2 inches.

Some pointed out inconsistencies regarding #Pixel8 #Pixel8Pro screens size.I checked again and it seems I indeed measured diagonals the wrong way...🤦🏻‍♂️#Pixel8 = circa 6.2"#Pixel8Pro = circa 6.7"That being said, overall dimensions remain accurate. Sorry for the mistake...😅 pic.twitter.com/wxYfFO2DjgMarch 15, 2023 See more

Now, a tweet from Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), corroborates this display size. He notes that the display for the base Pixel 8 will measure 6.16 inches, while the larger Pixel 8 Pro will sport the same 6.7-inch display size as the Pixel 7 Pro.

He also reveals that panel production is expected to start in May.

From DSCC's new monthly OLED smartphone service:- Google Pixel 8 - 6.16", down from 6.32" on the Pixel 7- Google Pixel 8 Pro - 6.7", same as Pixel 7 ProBoth start panel production in May.April 12, 2023 See more

At 6.16 inches, the Pixel 8 would be smaller than its predecessor but would fall more in line with other smaller Android phones, such as the Galaxy S23. The smaller size could also provide a higher pixel density, as it's likely to sport a similar resolution.

We expect the phone to sport a similar 90Hz refresh rate, while the larger Pro model will get the 120Hz refresh rate. However, given the 90Hz upgrade expected on the Pixel 7a, a 120Hz panel could be in the cards. Pixel 8 renders also reveal that both models may sport fairly flat displays, breaking the tradition of the previous two Pixel generations, where the larger Pro model got a curved display.

Render of the expected design for the Pixel 8 Pro. (Image credit: Smartprix, OnLeaks)

Google is set to launch both phones later this year, but there's a good chance that we'll get an official peak at the devices at Google I/O 2023, which kicks off on May 10. Fortunately, that means we don't have to wait much longer for some official details about their designs.