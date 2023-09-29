Buying a Pixel 8 might get you free Pixel Buds Pro

What you need to know

A new leak points out an enticing preorder deal for the Pixel 8 series.

Users will likely get the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Buds Pro for free on purchasing the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8.

Other leaked renders reveal interesting colorways of the upcoming Pixel lineup ahead of the launch.

Pixel 8 series launch is less than a week away, and at this point, we pretty much know all there is to know about the devices launching at the event — thanks to countless leaks and renders over the past few weeks.

While we have already seen the products that the search giant is launching early next month, a recent leak from prolific leaker Evan Blass gives us a sneak peek of launch offers that Google will likely provide at the launch event on October 4.

Blass has shared a set of images through his X account that showcases the upcoming Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and the Pixel Watch 2 in all its glory, including devices in all angles, colorways, straps in the case of Pixel Watch 2, and lastly the launch offers.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

According to the post, users preordering the Pixel 8, presumably through the Google Store, may get a pair of the Pixel Buds Pro for free. That's an attractive deal to kick-start sales; the other exciting deal happens to be associated with the Pixel 8 Pro.

The Pro device buyers are in for a treat since they may be getting a Pixel Watch 2 for free on the preorder. This information, however, was already spotted in the previous massive leak that revealed all the specifications of the Pixel 8 series.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Aside from the preorder deals, the other renders shared by Blass reveal the Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel Watch 2 in striking blue hue colors. The metallic strap showcased in another render also looks interesting, to say the least. Aside from the conventional colors, there's a new grey color (as seen in the feature image above) for the Pixel 8, which may be a standout among the lineup after the blue color variant.

As the launch draws near, these prominent leaks benefit both the enthusiasts and the search giant because they do a great job of keeping the audience riveted to their seats just in time for the event.