Buying a Pixel 8 might get you free Pixel Buds Pro
Similarly, the Pixel Watch 2 will likely be free if you buy the Pixel 8 Pro.
What you need to know
- A new leak points out an enticing preorder deal for the Pixel 8 series.
- Users will likely get the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Buds Pro for free on purchasing the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8.
- Other leaked renders reveal interesting colorways of the upcoming Pixel lineup ahead of the launch.
Pixel 8 series launch is less than a week away, and at this point, we pretty much know all there is to know about the devices launching at the event — thanks to countless leaks and renders over the past few weeks.
While we have already seen the products that the search giant is launching early next month, a recent leak from prolific leaker Evan Blass gives us a sneak peek of launch offers that Google will likely provide at the launch event on October 4.
Blass has shared a set of images through his X account that showcases the upcoming Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and the Pixel Watch 2 in all its glory, including devices in all angles, colorways, straps in the case of Pixel Watch 2, and lastly the launch offers.
According to the post, users preordering the Pixel 8, presumably through the Google Store, may get a pair of the Pixel Buds Pro for free. That's an attractive deal to kick-start sales; the other exciting deal happens to be associated with the Pixel 8 Pro.
The Pro device buyers are in for a treat since they may be getting a Pixel Watch 2 for free on the preorder. This information, however, was already spotted in the previous massive leak that revealed all the specifications of the Pixel 8 series.
Aside from the preorder deals, the other renders shared by Blass reveal the Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel Watch 2 in striking blue hue colors. The metallic strap showcased in another render also looks interesting, to say the least. Aside from the conventional colors, there's a new grey color (as seen in the feature image above) for the Pixel 8, which may be a standout among the lineup after the blue color variant.
As the launch draws near, these prominent leaks benefit both the enthusiasts and the search giant because they do a great job of keeping the audience riveted to their seats just in time for the event.
Vishnu works as a freelance News Writer for Android Central. For the past four years, he's been writing about consumer technology, primarily involving smartphones, laptops, and every other gizmo connected to the Internet. When he is away from keyboard, you can see him going on a long drive or chilling on a couch binge-watching some crime series.