Pixel Watch 2 could bring a 'faster' charger and new sports band colors

What you need to know

New rumors purport the Pixel Watch 2 will arrive with several new sports band colors such as Moondust, Hazel, Obsidian, and Porcelain.

A recently discovered listing suggests the device might feature a "Fast Charging Cable," though exactly how fast is unknown.

The Pixel Watch 2 is rumored to continue to offer the same gold, black, and silver casing colorways.

The Pixel Watch 2 launches on October 4.

Some new insights paint a picture of what consumers could expect with Google's next smartwatch. Information received by DroidLife suggests the Pixel Watch 2 could launch with several new sports band colors, such as Hazel, Moondust, Obsidian, and Porcelain. The other new color, Coral, was already shown off previously in a Google ad during the Women's World Cup.

Furthermore, it appears as though the new bands will be compatible with the attachment mechanism the original Pixel Watch features. The publication adds Google has sent a few Pixel Superfans the new sports band to try out with their current devices.

The publication also alludes to a listing a Google listing that reads, "Pixel Watch 2 USB-C Fast Charging Cable." Nothing other than that is known, although it makes us hopeful for a charger that can output more than just 5W like the original iteration.

The body (casing) of the Pixel Watch 2 is likely to remain the same as last year's LTE and Wi-Fi models. We've already seen Google tease the new watch in the silver casing. Speculation tosses gold and black casing options into the mix for Google's next watch, keeping things very close to its first model. Moreover, the Gold casing might come paired with a Hazel band, the black with an Obsidian band, and the silver with a Chalk or Porcelain band.

It looks like there will be a fourth option, "Bay," which is either a "cool green" or brown.

(Image credit: Google)

Getting back to that Pixel Watch 2 teaser, though it was only 15 seconds long, a few subtle differences with the next device were clear. The rear of the device showed a redesigned sensor layout with an EDA sensor and others likely possible. A specification leak suggests the Pixel Watch 2 will sport the same 1.2-inch display. However, the device is jumping up in the performance space, dropping the years-old Exynos chip for the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1.

The reveal of the Pixel Watch 2's silver casing and porcelain band isn't too surprising. The Pixel 8 series was teased in a new porcelain colorway, and it's speculated that the same option is coming for the Pixel Buds Pro, too.

The good thing is we won't have to wait long as Google announced the devices will be revealed on October 4.