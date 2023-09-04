New Pixel Buds Pro colors could arrive with the Pixel 8 series

What you need to know

A new rumor suggests Google could reveal new Porcelain and Sky Blue colorways for the Pixel Buds Pro alongside the Pixel 8 series reveal.

At face value, these new options would complement the Pixel 8 Pro's rumored Porcelain and Sky colorways.

Google has stamped October 4 as the date for its next event, where we should get the Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2.

Rumors are starting to circulate regarding a potential new color release for Google's Pro model earbuds.

According to a tip by X leaker Paras Guglani, Google may soon reveal two new color options for the Pixel Buds Pro (via Android Authority). The leak suggests consumers may find Porcelain and Sky Blue colorways for the Buds Pro. Furthermore, the leaker adds we could find these options released alongside the Pixel 8 series in October.

Exclusive: Pixel Buds Pro will get two new Color options- Porcelain- Sky Blue launching along with Pixel 8 series on 4th October! #PixelBudsPro #Pixel8 #Pixel8Pro #GoogleSeptember 1, 2023 See more

This should be taken with a grain of salt, although it seems like a definite possibility given the Pixel 8 leaks. Last week, the Pixel 8 Pro appeared on the Google Store in the promotional section for the Google Fi Wireless carrier, and the phone was shown in a Porcelain colorway.

Stepping back further, colorway rumors for the Pixel 8 Pro spoke to its recently seen Porcelain tone alongside others like Sky and Licorice. The base model will allegedly arrive with Licorice, Peony, and Haze options.

Should the Pixel Buds Pro gain two more colors to complement the upcoming flagship Pro model, they would join its existing Charcoal, Fog, Coral, and Lemongrass color options.

Excitement is building for new Google products as emails have already been sent out, inviting people to join the company for what's next on Wednesday, October 4. Even though Google didn't explicitly state which devices it would reveal, we're pretty much safe to assume the Pixel 8 series will be the main course.

Rumors have doubled down on the Pixel 8 Pro potentially receiving a 512GB internal storage option, while the base model may only see 128GB and 256GB variations. Much of the Pro's design has been rumored to remain quite similar to the Pixel 7 Pro, with the new iteration continuing to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display.

Moreover, there's a chance we'll see the launch of the Pixel Watch 2, as well.