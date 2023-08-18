Pixel Watch 2 listing reveals Wear OS 4 and new chipset

What you need to know

The Pixel Watch 2's latest appearance seemingly confirms the pre-installation of Android 13 (Wear OS 4).

The listing also details Google's apparent swap from the Exynos 9110 to the Snapdragon W5 series chip.

The Pixel Watch 2 recently popped up at the FCC, bringing with it several new straps.

Google's second Pixel Watch has made another appearance, and this time it brings a few key specifications with it.

According to 9to5Google, the Pixel Watch 2 popped up on the Google Play Console device catalog, bearing the codename "Eos," showing Android 13 as its OS of choice. This software version indicates the Pixel Watch 2 will likely launch with Wear OS 4 pre-installed — which is expected.

The listing also seemingly confirms Google's shift to using Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, moving away from the several-year-old Exynos 9110 from its first iteration.

(Image credit: 9toGoogle)

This new wearable chip has been packaged into some of the best Android smartwatches, and it's good to see Google attempting to bring its next edition up to par with its competitors in this regard. However, the choice of not opting for the W5 Plus SoC shouldn't be too major, considering the company will likely use a "custom coprocessor based on an NXP chip" like with the original Pixel Watch.

Google may lean on the chip's capabilities quite heavily, as the W5 Gen 1 should boost the Pixel Watch 2's performance and battery efficiency. Moreover, the upcoming smartwatch is rumored to contain a 306mAh battery which is a minimal upgrade over its predecessor's 294mAh capacity.

While the design of the Pixel Watch 2 might not change, consumers might experience a lighter wearable. A rumor hinted at Google's possible switch from a stainless steel body to aluminum. It's a double-edged topic considering the material switch can make the watch lighter, but it might run the risk of a slightly more fragile device.

The Pixel Watch 2 made its way through the FCC a few days ago, revealing with it the existence of four new straps. Notably, the document failed to detail its UWB connectivity which rumors previously suggested.

Google's next smartwatch is expected to launch later this year, possibly in October, alongside the Pixel 8 series.