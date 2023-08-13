Pixel Watch 2 shows up at the FCC, but it's missing a previously rumored feature

What you need to know

The upcoming Pixel Watch 2 will apparently arrive with four straps, as revealed by the FCC.

Two models reveal LTE bands that the forthcoming smartwatch will support.

There is no mention of UWB support on the Pixel Watch, despite previous rumors.

The eagerly anticipated Pixel Watch 2 is expected to arrive later this year with the Pixel 8 series. Numerous leaks from the previous weeks about the wristwatch have revealed several features of the impending Pixel Watch 2, and now the smartwatch has now arrived at the FCC, according to 9to5Google.

The regulatory certification at the FCC reveals three Pixel Watch 2 variants comprising G4TSL, GC368, and GD2WG model numbers. The G4TSL is apparently the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi model featuring four strap models: plastic active strap, metal mesh strap, metal link strap, and metal slim strap.

9to5 notes that the metal link strap is likely the Metal Links Band available with the first-generation Pixel Watch. Meanwhile, the metal mesh strap never saw the light of day for the first Pixel Watch, and the metal slim strap appears to be new.

The GC368 model supports LTE Band 5 and 7. The GD2WG, on the other hand, will support LTE Band 2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 17, 25, 26, 66, and 71 and is likely the US cellular model.

The FCC listing doesn't mention a UWB chip, as alleged in a previous leak regarding the smartwatch. This would allow for device-to-device communication features and is used for digital car keys on Pixels and other phones (in addition to NFC).

Nonetheless, the latest FCC listing of the Pixel Watch 2 suggests that the launch of the second iteration wearable from Google is imminent. Aside from the regulatory listing, the expected specs, per previous leaks, include four new watch faces coming with the Pixel Watch 2.

The processor powering the smartwatch is rumored to be the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, meaning the smartwatch is ditching Samsung's Exynos to take on the best Android smartwatches this fall. The alleged chipset offers significant performance improvements from the original Pixel Watch and is likely to have better battery life than the predecessor.