Pixel Watch 2 change could make the smartwatch lighter

What you need to know

New rumors seem to suggest a material change for the Pixel Watch 2, which may aid in reducing its weight. According to 9to5Google, information from a source states Google is crafting the Pixel Watch 2 with aluminum instead of stainless steel. The rumor adds that this should make the Pixel Watch 2 weigh "slightly less" when comparing it to the original Pixel Watch (36 grams sans the band) from late last year.

The switch to aluminum may make the Pixel Watch 2 slightly less durable around its main body than the original. Users have already moved cautiously around its glass-domed face considering how easy that is to crack and how much surface area it takes up.

Aside from the rumored material swap for the watch, it was previously suggested the Pixel Watch 2 might sport a design similar to the first. Google was spotted using the same watch animations it used for last year's model in the APK Insights for the Google Search app.

Fortunately, the Pixel Watch 2 is also rumored to receive increased battery life, courtesy of a new chip. Google may look to package a chip from Qualcomm's W5 series, which will reportedly give the Pixel Watch 2 over a day's worth of battery. This would be quite a welcome upgrade considering the current device can barely last a day without its always-on display active.

In addition to a potentially lighter smartwatch, 9to5 also reports that Fitbit is working on a new "Coach" feature for Premium members. However, it sounds like it may just be something of a rebrand as part of the upcoming Fitbit app overhaul, as rumors state "Coach" will offer the same features Fitbit Premium currently offers.

Moreover, it's made clear that this alleged Coach feature for Fitbit is not the old Google Coach the company was rumored to be working on for Wear OS devices in 2018.

We are expecting Google to launch the new Pixel Watch 2 alongside the Pixel 8 series later this year, around October, as usual. With those devices launching, we may finally see Fitbit roll out those new app changes we heard about earlier this year.