New Pixel Watch 2 leak reveals codenames, suggests a similar design

What you need to know

The latest Google Search beta app gives away details of the upcoming Pixel Watch.

It is codenamed "Eos" and could feature two different models, similar to its predecessor.

The new animations suggest an identical design for the Pixel Watch 2.

The Pixel Watch 2 is expected to launch alongside the Pixel 8 series later this year.

While we did miss a tease regarding the Pixel Watch 2 at the Google I/O event, new findings give us more details about what we might expect from the device, which is expected to launch later this year.

The findings emerged from APK Insights led by 9to5Google, through which we have the supposed code names of the alleged Pixel Watch 2: "Eos" and "Aurora." The findings further suggested that we might see a little-to-no design change with the next iteration of the Pixel Watch.

The 9to5 believes the difference between both models could be based on the connectivity options that the alleged Pixel Watch 2 could come in: an LTE and a Bluetooth model, similar to its predecessor.

The APK Insights come from the beta version of the Google Search app, and according to 9to5, they include new assets from the alleged Pixel Watch 2, which involve setting up Voice Match on the device.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

9to5 further states that Google is reportedly utilizing the same watch animations as the model from the previous year, which could suggest that the company is using the same design for the upcoming model or just using the assets to conceal the actual design.

Though we have seen clear-looking renders of the alleged Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro subsequent to their camera specifications, we have yet to see any leaked renders for the Pixel Watch 2.

Meanwhile, previous leaks gave away some details hinting at a new, improved chipset, which could also help have longer battery life on the alleged Pixel Watch 2. They also suggest it may utilize the same health sensors as the Fitbit Sense 2.